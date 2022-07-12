Amazon turns the OnePlus 9 into the ultimate powerhouse bargain this Prime Day





Originally priced at a fairly reasonable $729.99 and recently marked down to as little as $529 by its own manufacturer for just 24 hours, the 6.55-inch 5G-enabled phone with a Snapdragon 888 SoC under its hood is now even cheaper... for Amazon Prime members.

OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Astral Black $230 off (32%) $499 99 $729 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Winter Mist $230 off (32%) $499 99 $729 99 Buy at Amazon





In fact, the e-commerce giant's hot new $230 discount is completely unprecedented as far as we know, making this without a doubt one of the top Prime Day 2022 phone sales available today (July 12) and tomorrow (July 13) only.





Coated in "Astral Black" and "Winter Mist" hues, the unlocked US OnePlus 9 has a Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology going for it in addition to Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art processor (from last year), as well as a large 4,500mAh battery capable of 65W wired and 15W wireless speeds.





Granted, the triple rear-facing camera system is not exactly as good as it gets, including a pretty much useless 2MP monochrome sensor in addition to solid 48MP primary and 50MP secondary shooters, but by $500 standards, those imaging specifications are actually not bad either.









Those two high-end Android phones are really quite similar, but with a shiny glass back, overall better cameras, faster charging, and more RAM in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the non-Pro OnePlus 9 5G feels like the smarter choice right now... if you choose to ignore Samsung's undeniably superior software support.