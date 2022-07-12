 Amazon turns the OnePlus 9 into the ultimate powerhouse bargain this Prime Day - PhoneArena
Deals
Amazon turns the OnePlus 9 into the ultimate powerhouse bargain this Prime Day
As painful as it might feel for many cost-conscious Android power users to revisit the "vanilla" OnePlus 9 more than a year after the handset's commercial debut in the absence of a non-Pro OnePlus 10 model, there's a killer new deal you should definitely know about. 

Originally priced at a fairly reasonable $729.99 and recently marked down to as little as $529 by its own manufacturer for just 24 hours, the 6.55-inch 5G-enabled phone with a Snapdragon 888 SoC under its hood is now even cheaper... for Amazon Prime members.

In fact, the e-commerce giant's hot new $230 discount is completely unprecedented as far as we know, making this without a doubt one of the top Prime Day 2022 phone sales available today (July 12) and tomorrow (July 13) only.

Coated in "Astral Black" and "Winter Mist" hues, the unlocked US OnePlus 9 has a Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology going for it in addition to Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art processor (from last year), as well as a large 4,500mAh battery capable of 65W wired and 15W wireless speeds.

Granted, the triple rear-facing camera system is not exactly as good as it gets, including a pretty much useless 2MP monochrome sensor in addition to solid 48MP primary and 50MP secondary shooters, but by $500 standards, those imaging specifications are actually not bad either.

Instead of the discounted but still expensive Galaxy S22 Ultra, the OnePlus 9 needs to be compared with the significantly more affordable Galaxy S21 FE, which is itself on sale for Prime subscribers only starting at a little under five Benjamins.

Those two high-end Android phones are really quite similar, but with a shiny glass back, overall better cameras, faster charging, and more RAM in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the non-Pro OnePlus 9 5G feels like the smarter choice right now... if you choose to ignore Samsung's undeniably superior software support. 
