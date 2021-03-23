Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 23, 2021, 4:35 AM
Today is the OnePlus 9 series unveiling day, and by this point almost everything there is to know about the upcoming value-for-money handsets has been leaked, tipped, or teased directly by OnePlus.

Everything but one little detail - the price for all those supposedly top-shelf specs at affordable prices. At least prices used to be affordable when OnePlus was the scrappy underdog, but now that it is pouring $150 million in its mobile photography efforts with Hasselblad, its ambitions are much larger.

Alleged OnePlus 9 Pro price and release date leak out 


Last year, we saw the first $999 phone from OnePlus, the 8 Pro with its variable 120Hz@1440p refresh rate display, but this year the OnePlus 9 Pro may break this unfortunate record northwards. 

The phones have already appeared at a European retailer, reports GSMManiak, and, while the prices are par for the course considering Snapdragon 888 flagships from popular brands, the 9 Pro one is slightly higher than what OnePlus charged for its predecessor:

  • OnePlus 9 Pro price in USD: $1139 (12GB/256GB), $1039 (8GB/128GB)
  • OnePlus 9 Price in USD: $905 (12GB/256GB), $805 (8GB/128GB)
  • OnePlus 9 series preorder and release date: March 31 preorders, April release (EU)

Of course, these OnePlus 9 prices are after the conversion from local currency, and Europe has higher tax on electronics imports, so the US prices are likely to be at least a Benjamin lower in USD, but still the fact that we may see the first OnePlus phone to really break the $1000 price barrier, is somewhat sobering. 

Meanwhile, Ronald Quandt from Winfuture confirmed the European pricing for the base models, too, and they don't differ from what the 8-series commanded at launch, but it's the top memory models that may break the $999 threshold.



Needless to say, the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to share the best phone display title with the Find X3 Pro, and will add a record fast charging mix to the table, not to mention the best ultrawide camera at the moment, and a bespoke main camera sensor, so it may all be worth it. Stay tuned for our OnePlus 9 Pro review to gauge if that's indeed the case.

