The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling
Everything but one little detail - the price for all those supposedly top-shelf specs at affordable prices. At least prices used to be affordable when OnePlus was the scrappy underdog, but now that it is pouring $150 million in its mobile photography efforts with Hasselblad, its ambitions are much larger.
Alleged OnePlus 9 Pro price and release date leak out
The phones have already appeared at a European retailer, reports GSMManiak, and, while the prices are par for the course considering Snapdragon 888 flagships from popular brands, the 9 Pro one is slightly higher than what OnePlus charged for its predecessor:
- OnePlus 9 Pro price in USD: $1139 (12GB/256GB), $1039 (8GB/128GB)
- OnePlus 9 Price in USD: $905 (12GB/256GB), $805 (8GB/128GB)
- OnePlus 9 series preorder and release date: March 31 preorders, April release (EU)
Of course, these OnePlus 9 prices are after the conversion from local currency, and Europe has higher tax on electronics imports, so the US prices are likely to be at least a Benjamin lower in USD, but still the fact that we may see the first OnePlus phone to really break the $1000 price barrier, is somewhat sobering.
Meanwhile, Ronald Quandt from Winfuture confirmed the European pricing for the base models, too, and they don't differ from what the 8-series commanded at launch, but it's the top memory models that may break the $999 threshold.
OnePlus 9: 699 Euro.— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 23, 2021
OnePlus 9 Pro: 899 Euro.
Base pricing for Europe. Pro available first. This and more info: https://t.co/VsaXuwxKxU
Needless to say, the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to share the best phone display title with the Find X3 Pro, and will add a record fast charging mix to the table, not to mention the best ultrawide camera at the moment, and a bespoke main camera sensor, so it may all be worth it. Stay tuned for our OnePlus 9 Pro review to gauge if that's indeed the case.