Display Oppo

Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming

Daniel Petrov
Mar 09, 2021, 9:39 AM
There is little doubt that the Galaxy S21 Ultra sports one of the best, if not the best phone display at the moment. It does granular 10Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate depending on the content shown, which, coupled with the panel's frugal LTPO OLED technology and the large battery, delivered breathtaking endurance scores in our battery benchmarks. 

The dynamic refresh rate is at the full 1440p resolution, too, none of those 1080p tricks Samsung pulled with the S20 Ultra. The S21 Ultra also sports wide color gamut coverage, and is extremely luminant at 1500 nits of peak brightness.

Unfortunately for Samsung, it's barely been out for two months, and there is already a challenger for the "best phone display" title on the horizon, as the ever-reliant feline Ice Universe tips below. 


The OnePlus 8 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro's identical screens were the best phone displays of 2020, and in 2021 it seems that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is ready to take that mantle. Why? Well, the X2 Pro already had a variable refresh rate 120Hz display at the full 1440p resolution, MEMC upscaling, and sophisticated wide-color coverage before it was cool, and the Find X3 Pro upgrades that dynamic refresh to go as low as 5Hz for static images, lower than the S21 Ultra, and is the next one in line to get a frugal LTPO panel. 

We are fairly certain that Oppo also has other tricks up its proverbial display sleeve that will put the X3 Pro screen further ahead of the flagship pack but we'll know more on Thursday when the phone is about to be unveiled, stay tuned for all the developments.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$200off $1180 Special BestBuy $1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

