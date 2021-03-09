Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming





Unfortunately for Samsung, it's barely been out for two months, and there is already a challenger for the "best phone display" title on the horizon, as the ever-reliant feline Ice Universe tips below.





In addition to Samsung, the first mobile phone to use an LTPO screen is the OPPO Find X3 series, which supports 5Hz-120Hz smart adjustment, and this screen supports 10bit, the top E4 screen from Samsung Display. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 5, 2021







We are fairly certain that Oppo also has other tricks up its proverbial display sleeve that will put the X3 Pro screen further ahead of the flagship pack but we'll know more on Thursday when the phone is about to be unveiled, stay tuned for all the developments.