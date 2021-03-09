Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Unfortunately for Samsung, it's barely been out for two months, and there is already a challenger for the "best phone display" title on the horizon, as the ever-reliant feline Ice Universe tips below.
In addition to Samsung, the first mobile phone to use an LTPO screen is the OPPO Find X3 series, which supports 5Hz-120Hz smart adjustment, and this screen supports 10bit, the top E4 screen from Samsung Display.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 5, 2021
The OnePlus 8 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro's identical screens were the best phone displays of 2020, and in 2021 it seems that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is ready to take that mantle. Why? Well, the X2 Pro already had a variable refresh rate 120Hz display at the full 1440p resolution, MEMC upscaling, and sophisticated wide-color coverage before it was cool, and the Find X3 Pro upgrades that dynamic refresh to go as low as 5Hz for static images, lower than the S21 Ultra, and is the next one in line to get a frugal LTPO panel.
We are fairly certain that Oppo also has other tricks up its proverbial display sleeve that will put the X3 Pro screen further ahead of the flagship pack but we'll know more on Thursday when the phone is about to be unveiled, stay tuned for all the developments.