Amazon outdoes itself with unbeatable new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





It simply seems unlikely that the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro powerhouses, for instance, will get even deeper price cuts than the ones currently offered by the e-commerce giant anytime soon.





After all, it was less than a month ago that we felt the smaller and slightly humbler member of the Snapdragon 888 duo couldn't be refused at an unprecedented $95 off an already reasonable $729.99 price.



Said MSRP is now reduced by a heftier $130.99 in a single 128GB storage variant and both Astral Black and Winter Mist paint jobs, obviously bringing the unlocked Said MSRP is now reduced by a heftier $130.99 in a single 128GB storage variant and both Astral Black and Winter Mist paint jobs, obviously bringing the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G down to yet another new all-time low price.



The record 18 percent discount officially makes the high-end 6.55-inch device one of the The record 18 percent discount officially makes the high-end 6.55-inch device one of the best budget 5G phones money can buy right now, although depending on how the in-depth reviews will look, Google's hot new Pixel 6 could well challenge that same title in the very near future.





The non-Pro OnePlus 9 is pretty well-reviewed, mind you, earning our praise with a stunning 120Hz Fluid AMOLED screen, 4,500mAh battery supporting blazing fast 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging technologies, an undeniably beautiful design, and overall great performance.



Of course, the Of course, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is even better, which is why it normally costs a whopping $1,069. Previously marked down by as much as $155 or so, the ultra-high-end 6.7-inch model is on sale at a massive $269.01 less than usual at the time of this writing in Morning Mist and Pine Green hues.



In addition to being larger than its brother, this bad boy comes with a considerably sharper display, as well as more storage and memory (256 and 12 gigs respectively), not to mention a superior rear-facing camera system with an 8MP telephoto lens added to the 48MP primary shooter and 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.





In short, you're looking at one of the best phones available in 2021 (period), sold at its greatest price yet and unlikely to be further discounted come Black Friday and Cyber Monday next month. What more could you want?





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

While Amazon is technically not using any variation of the term "Black Friday" to describe its slow and steady drip of "epic daily deals" unveiled, refreshed, and improved, well, daily ahead of the holiday season, it's becoming abundantly clear that's precisely what we're looking at here.