Here's how you can get the excellent OnePlus 9 at an awesome price right now





With a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen measuring 6.55 inches in diagonal, a still-solid Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood, three rear-facing cameras (two of which are pretty great even by 2022 standards), and a respectable combination of 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB storage space, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 undeniably delivers a lot of bang for your 400 bucks right now.

OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at OnePlus





That's right, the unlocked handset is on sale at the time of this writing for a measly $399 in both Astral Black and Winter Mist flavors, and all you have to do to slash $200 off its list price is enter the "OP9SEPT200" coupon code in the specially designated box on the official OnePlus US website after adding the phone to your cart and putting in your address.





Keep in mind that the $599 list price itself is reduced from $729 back in the day, which means that you're looking at saving a grand total of 130 bucks here compared to how much OnePlus originally charged for the non-Pro 9.









That absolutely outstanding $380 deal is of course gone, and while it could definitely come back at some point in the near future, the relatively advanced age of the OnePlus 9 makes it equally possible for inventory to soon run out for good at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.





In short, it's probably not wise to snub this latest special offer in anticipation of a potentially better promotion on the horizon.



