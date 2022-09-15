 Here's how you can get the excellent OnePlus 9 at an awesome price right now - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Here's how you can get the excellent OnePlus 9 at an awesome price right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's how you can get the excellent OnePlus 9 at an awesome price right now
If you're among those longtime OnePlus fans who are unhappy with the brand's post-Oppo merger direction or you simply can't afford this year's 10 Pro or 10T powerhouses (even at their deepest discounts), the company's "vanilla" 2021 flagship is once again a very smart buy.

With a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen measuring 6.55 inches in diagonal, a still-solid Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood, three rear-facing cameras (two of which are pretty great even by 2022 standards), and a respectable combination of 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB storage space, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 undeniably delivers a lot of bang for your 400 bucks right now.

OnePlus 9

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at OnePlus

That's right, the unlocked handset is on sale at the time of this writing for a measly $399 in both Astral Black and Winter Mist flavors, and all you have to do to slash $200 off its list price is enter the "OP9SEPT200" coupon code in the specially designated box on the official OnePlus US website after adding the phone to your cart and putting in your address.

Keep in mind that the $599 list price itself is reduced from $729 back in the day, which means that you're looking at saving a grand total of 130 bucks here compared to how much OnePlus originally charged for the non-Pro 9.

By no means one of the overall best phones money can buy in 2022, last year's OnePlus 9 5G undoubtedly remains superior to many of the best mid-rangers out there in almost every way. $399 is very clearly mid-range territory, mind you, although incredibly enough, Amazon recently sold this bad boy for even less.

That absolutely outstanding $380 deal is of course gone, and while it could definitely come back at some point in the near future, the relatively advanced age of the OnePlus 9 makes it equally possible for inventory to soon run out for good at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. 

In short, it's probably not wise to snub this latest special offer in anticipation of a potentially better promotion on the horizon.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Samsung's Exynos processors won't die with the S23's move to Snapdragon
Samsung's Exynos processors won't die with the S23's move to Snapdragon
Google slides into Apple's DMs with new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
Google slides into Apple's DMs with new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
Best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors
Best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors
Vodafone’s UK stores won’t work on September 19th, 2022
Vodafone’s UK stores won’t work on September 19th, 2022
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown shows the Dynamic Island setup and battery capacity
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown shows the Dynamic Island setup and battery capacity

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless