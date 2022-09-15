Here's how you can get the excellent OnePlus 9 at an awesome price right now
If you're among those longtime OnePlus fans who are unhappy with the brand's post-Oppo merger direction or you simply can't afford this year's 10 Pro or 10T powerhouses (even at their deepest discounts), the company's "vanilla" 2021 flagship is once again a very smart buy.
With a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen measuring 6.55 inches in diagonal, a still-solid Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood, three rear-facing cameras (two of which are pretty great even by 2022 standards), and a respectable combination of 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB storage space, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 9 undeniably delivers a lot of bang for your 400 bucks right now.
That's right, the unlocked handset is on sale at the time of this writing for a measly $399 in both Astral Black and Winter Mist flavors, and all you have to do to slash $200 off its list price is enter the "OP9SEPT200" coupon code in the specially designated box on the official OnePlus US website after adding the phone to your cart and putting in your address.
Keep in mind that the $599 list price itself is reduced from $729 back in the day, which means that you're looking at saving a grand total of 130 bucks here compared to how much OnePlus originally charged for the non-Pro 9.
By no means one of the overall best phones money can buy in 2022, last year's OnePlus 9 5G undoubtedly remains superior to many of the best mid-rangers out there in almost every way. $399 is very clearly mid-range territory, mind you, although incredibly enough, Amazon recently sold this bad boy for even less.
That absolutely outstanding $380 deal is of course gone, and while it could definitely come back at some point in the near future, the relatively advanced age of the OnePlus 9 makes it equally possible for inventory to soon run out for good at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
In short, it's probably not wise to snub this latest special offer in anticipation of a potentially better promotion on the horizon.
