Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Leaked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G prototype unit
Around two months after PhoneArena showed you exclusive hands-on photos of the vanilla OnePlus 9, YouTuber Dave2D has obtained live images of a prototype OnePlus 9 Pro.
The OnePlus 9 Pro will have Hasselblad-branded cameras
Falling in line with earlier leaks, the hands-on photos of the OnePlus 9 Pro show off an updated camera design that houses the main sensor, an ultra-wide alternative, and two other snappers.
The camera layout is completed by an LED flash and what appears to be a laser autofocus system. Perhaps the most interesting detail with regards to the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s camera module is the branding, though.
Nokia and Sony have partnered up with ZEISS on their cameras in the past and Huawei has had a deal with Leica for quite some time. OnePlus, it turns out, is developing its next-generation smartphone cameras with Hasselblad.
The partnership has been confirmed by tipsters Max Jambor and Max Weinbach, who both seem enthusiastic about it, but it’ll remain to be seen if there’s a big jump in the quality of the camera's photos.
OnePlus has confirmed that it’s investing heavily in mobile photography to better compete with Samsung and other rivals, but the ZEISS and Leica pacts of the past have been rather lackluster.
Turning the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G prototype over reveals a curved-edge display with the usual setup of slim bezels, a thicker chin, and a small punch hole in the top-left corner for the selfie camera.
Per the leaked photos, the included display supports a Quad-HD+ resolution and runs at 120Hz, although a standard 60Hz refresh rate option is available for those of you looking to extend battery life.
All of this is coupled with an updated frame that continues to house the all-important Alert Slider but seems thinner than usual.
Specs-wise, the prototype OnePlus 9 Pro unit rocks 256GB of internal storage coupled with 11GB of RAM per the Settings app. That’s likely down to the pre-release software, though, and the real number could be 12GB.
There's a 120Hz curved-edge punch hole display too
As for the chipset, OnePlus has confirmed that it’ll soon be launching at least one phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 on board and the OnePlus 9 Pro is almost certainly that device.
There’s no word on the battery capacity just yet, but previously leaked information has confirmed that OnePlus’ next flagship will support 45W wireless charging and 65W wired charging.
Another detail includes the presence of an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to go official at some point next month alongside the standard OnePlus 9, also be powered by the Snapdragon 888, and the cheaper OnePlus 9, which should use the Snapdragon 870.
Shipments should start shortly after the announcement. In the United States the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be available on T-Mobile. Little is known about the price, but a $799-899 starting price seems most likely right now.
OnePlus 9 Pro announcement, release date, price
