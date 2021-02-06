Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 06, 2021, 12:44 PM
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Leaked OnePlus 9 Pro 5G prototype unit

Around two months after PhoneArena showed you exclusive hands-on photos of the vanilla OnePlus 9, YouTuber Dave2D has obtained live images of a prototype OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will have Hasselblad-branded cameras


Falling in line with earlier leaks, the hands-on photos of the OnePlus 9 Pro show off an updated camera design that houses the main sensor, an ultra-wide alternative, and two other snappers.

One of these seems to be a telephoto camera that supports 3.3x optical zoom, although that weird number could be down to early software and the final product might use a 3x lens. The fourth camera is a bit more mysterious — it might be either a depth sensor, a macro camera, or another color filter. 

The camera layout is completed by an LED flash and what appears to be a laser autofocus system. Perhaps the most interesting detail with regards to the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s camera module is the branding, though.

Nokia and Sony have partnered up with ZEISS on their cameras in the past and Huawei has had a deal with Leica for quite some time. OnePlus, it turns out, is developing its next-generation smartphone cameras with Hasselblad.

The partnership has been confirmed by tipsters Max Jambor and Max Weinbach, who both seem enthusiastic about it, but it’ll remain to be seen if there’s a big jump in the quality of the camera's photos.

OnePlus has confirmed that it’s investing heavily in mobile photography to better compete with Samsung and other rivals, but the ZEISS and Leica pacts of the past have been rather lackluster.

There's a 120Hz curved-edge punch hole display too


Turning the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G prototype over reveals a curved-edge display with the usual setup of slim bezels, a thicker chin, and a small punch hole in the top-left corner for the selfie camera.

Per the leaked photos, the included display supports a Quad-HD+ resolution and runs at 120Hz, although a standard 60Hz refresh rate option is available for those of you looking to extend battery life.

All of this is coupled with an updated frame that continues to house the all-important Alert Slider but seems thinner than usual.
Specs-wise, the prototype OnePlus 9 Pro unit rocks 256GB of internal storage coupled with 11GB of RAM per the Settings app. That’s likely down to the pre-release software, though, and the real number could be 12GB.


As for the chipset, OnePlus has confirmed that it’ll soon be launching at least one phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 on board and the OnePlus 9 Pro is almost certainly that device.

There’s no word on the battery capacity just yet, but previously leaked information has confirmed that OnePlus’ next flagship will support 45W wireless charging and 65W wired charging.

Another detail includes the presence of an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro announcement, release date, price


The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to go official at some point next month alongside the standard OnePlus 9, also be powered by the Snapdragon 888, and the cheaper OnePlus 9, which should use the Snapdragon 870.

Shipments should start shortly after the announcement. In the United States the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be available on T-Mobile. Little is known about the price, but a $799-899 starting price seems most likely right now.

Related phones

9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows
Popular stories
Insider hints at likely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 launch timeline
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra selfie camera comparison
Popular stories
$3,000 Apple AR/VR headset coming 2022 with eye tracking, 8K displays, much more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless