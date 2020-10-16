The OnePlus 8T 5G can be yours early with free OnePlus Buds included





While OnePlus devices are rarely discounted shortly after their commercial debut, this particular 6.55-inch model has been up for grabs right off the bat alongside a "mystery gift" from its manufacturer's official US website.





If you don't like surprises, though, and want to know exactly what you're paying 750 bucks for, you can also pre-order the unlocked OnePlus 8T 5G in both Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver flavors from B&H Photo Video and score a cool pair of white OnePlus Buds at no extra charge.









That's the original OnePlus Buds , mind you, rather than the company's freshly unveiled sophomore AirPods-rivaling effort , which means you're looking at saving a pretty substantial $79. It also has to be said these true wireless puppies felt quite affordable from the get-go, what with their stellar 30-hour combined battery life rating, fast charging capabilities, almost surprisingly good sound quality, sleek design, and IPX4 splash resistance.





As far as the OnePlus 8T is concerned, you should know its 5G modem is probably not compatible with Verizon's incredibly fast (and incredibly spotty) mmWave-based Ultra Wideband network , but that's pretty much the extent of the handset's obvious flaws.





You can freely activate this bad boy on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, and unless we're missing something, you should be able to tap into Big Red's slower DSS-enabled 5G signal with no problem, as well as Ma Bell and Magenta's dedicated low and mid-band 5G spectrum.





The phone's spec sheet includes a whopping 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space in addition to the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC and a silky smooth AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, as well as a large 4,500mAh battery equipped with 65W Warp Charge technology and a quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 48MP primary snapper, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP monochrome sensor.





Unfortunately, B&H doesn't seem ready to commit to a firm shipping date yet, merely promising its OnePlus 8T pre-orders will be filled on a "first-come-first served basis."



