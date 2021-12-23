Notification Center

Android Deals OnePlus 5G

The OnePlus 8T 5G is on sale at its lowest ever price right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 8T 5G is on sale at its lowest ever price right now
If you're looking for a last-minute 5G-capable holiday bargain that's... obviously unlikely to arrive before Christmas at this point, you'll probably find that you can't do any better than last year's OnePlus 8T after the latest massive discount offered by none other than the handset's manufacturer.

Despite its somewhat advanced age, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse feels pretty much impossible to turn down at a new all-time low price of $399. That's naturally a lot lower than the phone's $749 MSRP, and it's also lower than the $449 price this very well-reviewed 6.55-inch device reached just last month with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z included at no extra charge.

The affordable true wireless earbuds are not thrown in for free this time around as a nice little deal sweetener, but we're fairly certain quite a few bargain hunters will prefer to save an additional 50 bucks on the Android 11 smartphone itself.

OnePlus 8T

5G, T-Mobile, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Aquamarine Green

$350 off (47%)
$399
$749
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 8T

5G, T-Mobile, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Lunar Silver

$350 off (47%)
$399
$749
Buy at OnePlus

Unfortunately, the unlocked variant is already out of stock at the time of this writing in both Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green paint jobs, so you'll have to settle for a T-Mobile-specific model in your choice of the same two hues if you want to spend a measly four Benjamins on a stylish and feature-packed handset with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space on deck.

Alternatively, you could always opt for the unlocked Amazon purchasing route... at an extra $100 right now, or something like Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G at $525 and up

Keep in mind that the cheaper OnePlus 8T 5G has significantly faster 65W wired charging going for it, as well as an arguably more versatile and advanced quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP monochrome snapper.

The aforementioned 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display also comes with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and on top of it all, the big-battery 8T looks great on the surface as well, with a super-premium body made from glass and aluminum and a slender 8.4mm profile.

