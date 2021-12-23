The OnePlus 8T 5G is on sale at its lowest ever price right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The affordable true wireless earbuds are not thrown in for free this time around as a nice little deal sweetener, but we're fairly certain quite a few bargain hunters will prefer to save an additional 50 bucks on the Android 11 smartphone itself.





Unfortunately, the unlocked variant is already out of stock at the time of this writing in both Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green paint jobs, so you'll have to settle for a T-Mobile-specific model in your choice of the same two hues if you want to spend a measly four Benjamins on a stylish and feature-packed handset with a whopping 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space on deck.









Keep in mind that the cheaper OnePlus 8T 5G has significantly faster 65W wired charging going for it, as well as an arguably more versatile and advanced quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP monochrome snapper.





The aforementioned 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display also comes with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and on top of it all, the big-battery 8T looks great on the surface as well, with a super-premium body made from glass and aluminum and a slender 8.4mm profile.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up