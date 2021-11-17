Hurry and get the OnePlus 8T 5G at its lowest ever price in a special Black Friday bundle

Hurry and get the OnePlus 8T 5G at its lowest ever price in a special Black Friday bundle0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's right, you only have until the end of today, November 17, to take advantage of both a rare $300 discount on the OnePlus 8T 5G and the opportunity to score a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds Z. The low-cost true wireless earbuds will be automatically added to your cart alongside the 8T model you'll ultimately opt for, technically saving you an extra 50 bucks.
Although the best OnePlus Black Friday promotions could still include even bigger savings on both last year's 8T and this year's 9 and 9 Pro, it's hard to think of a better phone you can currently buy for only $449 (not to mention the free buds).
One may go so far as to nominate this among the very best Black Friday phone deals available today, and it's pretty difficult to argue with an assessment like that when you get everything from a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED screen to a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space combined with a whopping 12GB RAM, as well as a 4,500mAh battery capable of blazing fast 65W charging, four rear-facing cameras, and an undeniably stunning design made from aluminum and glass here.