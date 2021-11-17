Notification Center

Deals Black Friday

Hurry and get the OnePlus 8T 5G at its lowest ever price in a special Black Friday bundle

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry and get the OnePlus 8T 5G at its lowest ever price in a special Black Friday bundle
Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8T was undoubtedly one of the greatest Android handsets money could buy less than a year ago. While that's obviously no longer true in the age of Snapdragon 888 (and 888+) flagships, bargain hunters with an eye for premium designs and silky smooth displays should definitely still consider this thing ahead of the holidays.

Today is actually a perfect time to purchase the high-end device in a SIM-free or T-Mobile-specific variant and your choice of Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green paint jobs. That's because OnePlus appears to have kicked off this particular Black Friday deal prematurely... while planning to kill the promo much earlier than the end of the month.

OnePlus 8T

5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Free OnePlus Buds Z

$300 off (40%) Gift
$449
$749
Buy at OnePlus

That's right, you only have until the end of today, November 17, to take advantage of both a rare $300 discount on the OnePlus 8T 5G and the opportunity to score a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds Z. The low-cost true wireless earbuds will be automatically added to your cart alongside the 8T model you'll ultimately opt for, technically saving you an extra 50 bucks.

If the $300 markdown from a $749 list price happens to sound familiar, that might be because Amazon ran a very similar sale just a week ago. But the third-party retailer had no additional deal sweetener to offer, and predictably enough, the hefty $300 discount itself has since expired.

Although the best OnePlus Black Friday promotions could still include even bigger savings on both last year's 8T and this year's 9 and 9 Pro, it's hard to think of a better phone you can currently buy for only $449 (not to mention the free buds).

One may go so far as to nominate this among the very best Black Friday phone deals available today, and it's pretty difficult to argue with an assessment like that when you get everything from a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED screen to a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space combined with a whopping 12GB RAM, as well as a 4,500mAh battery capable of blazing fast 65W charging, four rear-facing cameras, and an undeniably stunning design made from aluminum and glass here.

