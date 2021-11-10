Black Friday has come early for OnePlus 8T 5G buyers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





This definitely has the potential to remain one of the greatest OnePlus Black Friday offers of the entire 2021 holiday season, slashing an unprecedented 300 bucks off the $749 list price of the unlocked 8T in the form of an instant $250 discount and an additional $50 coupon you need to apply at checkout.



Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and released more than a year ago, the OnePlus 8T 5G is naturally not among the very best Android phones money can buy nowadays.









Apart from that decidedly eye-catching Fluid AMOLED display measuring 6.55 inches in diagonal, the inexpensive powerhouse has a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space going for it in combination with an equally generous 12GB RAM count, not to mention a large 4,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 65W charging capabilities and an extremely versatile quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP shooter.





Unfortunately, the Lunar Silver option is not currently available at a great discount, so you'll have to settle for an Aquamarine Green flavor... and most likely hurry before the early Black Friday 2021 deal inevitably goes away.





Keep in mind that the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8T is already listed as "discontinued" at retailers like B&H Photo Video, so Amazon might not have a lot of inventory left over either.





