Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 15, 2021, 11:31 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon
Despite not being priced as high as the rest of the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G feels like a true flagship smartphone. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the stunning 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and the generous battery that supports both fast and wireless charging make the Galaxy S20 FE 5G an appealing choice for those looking to buy a “cheaper” flagship.

Add to that the fact that Samsung is in the middle of a Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 update rollout (technically, the update is on hold, but not for long), and we might have a winner here. Well, if you can afford the price, of course.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G typically sells for $700, but you can get it much cheaper if you agree to commit to a long-term contract with one of the main carriers in the US. Otherwise, you can get the unlocked model from Amazon right now and save $100 in the process.

Also, since this is the US model, it's eSIM compatible, which means you can contact your US carrier and ask them to configure your number into an eSIM. Obviously, you're not tied to the US carriers, you can use any SIM card (yes, even international) you want inside the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

8.7
$50off $650 Special BestBuy $200off $500 Special BestBuy $510off $240 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Save up to $250 on the Galaxy A71 5G in a limited-time deal at Best Buy
Popular stories
Samsung Presidents Day deal nets you the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Watch 3 bundle for just $465
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals at T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, BestBuy, or unlocked
Popular stories
Expires in - 12h 42minMicrosoft's original Surface Headphones are cheaper than many true wireless earbuds today
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods have nothing on these deeply discounted Jabra true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
Excellent new deal brings the LG K92 5G in the limelight

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
If you have this app on your Android device, you need to uninstall it immediately!
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless