Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon

Despite not being priced as high as the rest of the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G feels like a true flagship smartphone. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the stunning 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and the generous battery that supports both fast and wireless charging make the Galaxy S20 FE 5G an appealing choice for those looking to buy a “cheaper” flagship.Add to that the fact that Samsung is in the middle of a Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 update rollout (technically, the update is on hold , but not for long), and we might have a winner here. Well, if you can afford the price, of course.The Galaxy S20 FE 5G typically sells for $700, but you can get it much cheaper if you agree to commit to a long-term contract with one of the main carriers in the US. Otherwise, you can get the unlocked model from Amazon right now and save $100 in the process.Also, since this is the US model, it's eSIM compatible, which means you can contact your US carrier and ask them to configure your number into an eSIM. Obviously, you're not tied to the US carriers, you can use any SIM card (yes, even international) you want inside the Galaxy S20 FE 5G