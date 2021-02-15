Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G typically sells for $700, but you can get it much cheaper if you agree to commit to a long-term contract with one of the main carriers in the US. Otherwise, you can get the unlocked model from Amazon right now and save $100 in the process.
Also, since this is the US model, it's eSIM compatible, which means you can contact your US carrier and ask them to configure your number into an eSIM. Obviously, you're not tied to the US carriers, you can use any SIM card (yes, even international) you want inside the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.