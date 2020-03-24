OnePlus Pay mobile payment system going live this month
Of course, other OnePlus smartphones will be added to the support list in the coming months, but the 7T series will be the first to get it. Although OnePlus Pay will be initially available in China, the mobile payment service will be introduced in the United States and India later on.
For those living in China, OnePlus Pay will feature support for just three banks at launch: Guangfa Bank, Minsheng Bank, and SPDB. Despite all the information appearing in the press, OnePlus is still mum about the mobile payments service, so we'll just have to wait for the official announcement to see if there's anything new that we didn't know about.