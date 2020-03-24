Android Mobile payments OnePlus

OnePlus Pay mobile payment system going live this month

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 24, 2020, 10:39 PM
OnePlus Pay mobile payment system going live this month
OnePlus was pretty cryptic about its mobile payments system which was planned to launch at some point this year. The Chinese company talked about Pay for the first time last year during the OnePlus 7T unveiling, but few details were revealed at that time.

In the months following the launch of the OnePlus 7T series, no additional information about One Pay was unveiled, so today's report is a bit of a surprise. Inside sources say OnePlus Pay will go live in China this month and it will be available on the OnePlus 7T series, GizChina claims.

Of course, other OnePlus smartphones will be added to the support list in the coming months, but the 7T series will be the first to get it. Although OnePlus Pay will be initially available in China, the mobile payment service will be introduced in the United States and India later on.

For those living in China, OnePlus Pay will feature support for just three banks at launch: Guangfa Bank, Minsheng Bank, and SPDB. Despite all the information appearing in the press, OnePlus is still mum about the mobile payments service, so we'll just have to wait for the official announcement to see if there's anything new that we didn't know about.

