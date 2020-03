OnePlus tested a marble OnePlus 7T, but you'll never be able to buy it

OnePlus tests several prototypes of the same smartphone before settling on the final design. This extensive process also involves testing different materials, and CEO Pete Lau has now revealed some discarded options from the past.Pictured in the photos above and below are six OnePlus smartphones. Two of these units, the blue OnePlus 7T and matte whit OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, were made available to purchase either at launch or shortly after.The remaining four prototypes unfortunately never made it to production. Included among these is a OnePlus 7T unit complete with a gorgeous marble finish on the back, a gold aluminum frame, and a gold ring around the camera module.As revealed in the past, OnePlus tested an extensive range of gradient finishes for the OnePlus 6 . These typically featured warmer colors, but it turns out the brand also experimented with colder tones including one that shifts cyan to white.