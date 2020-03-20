OnePlus tested a marble OnePlus 7T, but you'll never be able to buy it
The remaining four prototypes unfortunately never made it to production. Included among these is a OnePlus 7T unit complete with a gorgeous marble finish on the back, a gold aluminum frame, and a gold ring around the camera module.
Also researched for the OnePlus 6 was a matte white finish and the possibility of using different materials such as wood. One option for the latter included a denim blue color and gold highlights including a gold frame and fingerprint scanner.
It’s unclear what OnePlus is planning for the future in terms of colors, but you shouldn’t get your hopes up for any unique finishes like these ones on the upcoming OnePlus 8 lineup.
