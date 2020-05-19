The most unique (and controversial) thing about the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be (temporarily) disabled
Still, that was more than enough to send many hardcore OnePlus fans into a frenzy... while raising some serious concerns for many others. To its credit, the company didn't take long to address those concerns, although some people might not be happy with the "solution" found and detailed on Weibo.
Basically, the "Autumn Concept" filter camera (blame that on the machine translation) will be disabled with a software update set to delivered "within one week" to allow the company to "eliminate" its impact on "user privacy under possible extreme circumstances." In other words, OnePlus will try to find a way to retain the general X-ray functionality of the camera while blocking it from penetrating clothing items, which yielded the aforementioned privacy concerns for pretty obvious reasons.
That sounds like the perfect compromise between (gimmicky) technology and user privacy, but until the company manages to tweak the feature, your OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will essentially go from rocking four rear-facing cameras to settling for three functional imaging sensors, which might (rightfully) irritate some people. Then again, see-through capabilities aside, the color filter camera really can't do much, changing the colors in your pics to turn "ordinary scenes into surreal landscapes", which unsurprisingly looks far less dramatic than it sounds.