OnePlus 8 Pro 5G camera has a secret X-ray feature

One of the best examples #OnePlus8Pro Color Filter Camera can see through some plastic pic.twitter.com/UkaxdyV6yP — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 13, 2020

It turns out that the 5MP color filter camera on the back of the device can see through certain kinds of plastic; with the Photochrom mode in the OnePlus camera app enabled, you can aim the camera at a computer keyboard or the Apple TV and you'll get to see the electronics inside the device. There is nothing titillating about this unless you get turned on by circuit boards and components. Keep in mind that this neat little parlor trick won't work on devices that use an IR shield such as a television remote control and a set-top box.