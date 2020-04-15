Accessories Android OnePlus 5G

Check out the new ads produced for the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 15, 2020, 12:19 AM
Check out the new ads produced for the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G
Today, the continuing saga of OnePlus continued as the company unveiled the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds. The manufacturer released a trio of 60-second television commercials for the new products. Let's start with an ad for the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G titled "Lead with Speed" which begins by promoting the 120Hz refresh rate on the 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display. This means that the display refreshes 120 times every second resulting in super smooth scrolling and an awesome mobile video game experience.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will not be offered by U.S. carriers


Since the ad is all about speed, it mentions the fast 30W wireless charging and the 30W Warp Charge brick that comes out of the box. Pro-grade video is available in an instant and the phone's color options are Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue. OnePlus says, "Redefine what it means to be fast with the OnePlus 8 Pro. With a 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers your favorite shows and games with speed and smoothness. Top-of-the-line hardware matched with a burdenless software experience ensure this is the best flagship experience around. And you’ll never be without power long, thanks to Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which delivers wireless charging with unrivaled speed and convenience."



The next 60-second ad called "No Detail is Too Small" and shows both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The former sports a 6.55 Fluid AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate found on the "Pro" model. This commercial shows how every part of the phone was designed to look amazing, even the buttons.



The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 for the model with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The model sporting 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage will cost $999. The OnePlus 8 starts at $699 for the unit with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage and $799 for the model with 12GB RAM paired with 256GB storage. You can pre-order these phones from the OnePlus website.

In the U.S., T-Mobile will release the OnePlus 8 5G on April 29th in an exclusive Interstellar Glow color for $699 (8GB RAM/128GB storage). On the same date, Verizon will launch the OnePlus 8 5G UW in Verizon-exclusive Polar Silver or Onyx Black. With 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, the price will be $799, or $33.33 a month. The UW in the phone's name stands for Ultra-wide. That means it will work with Verizon's zippy mmWave 5G signals that are found right now only in limited areas of the country.

While the carriers in the U.S. won't sell the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, the latter can be bought from OnePlus and will work on T-Mobile's 600MHz low-band nationwide 5G network. And it will also connect to the 2.5GHz mid-band 5G spectrum that T-Mobile acquired from Sprint in the merger as it becomes available.

The last 60-second video promotes the Bullets Wireless Z earphone. The accessory might be wireless, but like the original Pixel Buds, both earbuds are connected by a cable. Priced at $49.95, the Bullets Wireless Z has a 20-hour battery. If that runs dry, a 10-minute charge will deliver 10 more hours of battery life. According to OnePlus, "Your favorite music sounds better than ever with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. Thanks to crystal-clear sound, a comfortable fit, and wireless design, this is the best way to experience your music. Get ready to listen with a 10-minute charge for 10 hours of music."

Pairing the device to your phone requires that you separate the earbuds and tap on "connect." Quick Switch allows you to switch between two devices that have been paired with the accessory. With an IP55 certification rating, the Bullets Wireless Z are sweat and water-resistant.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Watch the OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro launch event live stream start here
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless