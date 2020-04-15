Check out the new ads produced for the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

Today, the continuing saga of OnePlus continued as the company unveiled the OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro and the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds . The manufacturer released a trio of 60-second television commercials for the new products. Let's start with an ad for the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G titled "Lead with Speed" which begins by promoting the 120Hz refresh rate on the 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display. This means that the display refreshes 120 times every second resulting in super smooth scrolling and an awesome mobile video game experience.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will not be offered by U.S. carriers







Since the ad is all about speed, it mentions the fast 30W wireless charging and the 30W Warp Charge brick that comes out of the box. Pro-grade video is available in an instant and the phone's color options are Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue. OnePlus says, "Redefine what it means to be fast with the OnePlus 8 Pro. With a 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers your favorite shows and games with speed and smoothness. Top-of-the-line hardware matched with a burdenless software experience ensure this is the best flagship experience around. And you’ll never be without power long, thanks to Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which delivers wireless charging with unrivaled speed and convenience."



















The next 60-second ad called "No Detail is Too Small" and shows both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The former sports a 6.55 Fluid AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate found on the "Pro" model. This commercial shows how every part of the phone was designed to look amazing, even the buttons.







The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 for the model with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The model sporting 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage will cost $999. The OnePlus 8 starts at $699 for the unit with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage and $799 for the model with 12GB RAM paired with 256GB storage. You can pre-order these phones from the OnePlus website





In the U.S., T-Mobile will release the OnePlus 8 5G on April 29th in an exclusive Interstellar Glow color for $699 (8GB RAM/128GB storage). On the same date, Verizon will launch the OnePlus 8 5G UW in Verizon-exclusive Polar Silver or Onyx Black. With 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, the price will be $799, or $33.33 a month. The UW in the phone's name stands for Ultra-wide. That means it will work with Verizon's zippy mmWave 5G signals that are found right now only in limited areas of the country.





While the carriers in the U.S. won't sell the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, the latter can be bought from OnePlus and will work on T-Mobile's 600MHz low-band nationwide 5G network. And it will also connect to the 2.5GHz mid-band 5G spectrum that T-Mobile acquired from Sprint in the merger as it becomes available.







The last 60-second video promotes the Bullets Wireless Z earphone. The accessory might be wireless, but like the original Pixel Buds, both earbuds are connected by a cable. Priced at $49.95, the Bullets Wireless Z has a 20-hour battery. If that runs dry, a 10-minute charge will deliver 10 more hours of battery life. According to OnePlus, "Your favorite music sounds better than ever with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. Thanks to crystal-clear sound, a comfortable fit, and wireless design, this is the best way to experience your music. Get ready to listen with a 10-minute charge for 10 hours of music."



