The high-end OnePlus 7T is a smarter buy than all those new mid-rangers right now





The OnePlus 7T , for instance, was deemed quite possibly the best value in the mobile tech landscape straight off the bat, launching at a very reasonable $600 price last fall with some mighty impressive specifications in tow.





Incredibly enough, the 6.55-inch Snapdragon 855+ powerhouse got a number of substantial discounts in recent months, with the newest deal bringing the handset down to its lowest ever price... once again













You only have 24 hours to get the unlocked OnePlus 7T at $399.99 from B&H Photo Video, and in case you're wondering, the manufacturer itself currently charges an extra 50 bucks, while T-Mobile adds another $50 on top of that to the 7T's price at the time of this writing.





Fully compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks, the variant sold by B&H comes in a swanky Glacier Blue paint job, with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a generous 8 gigs of memory in tow, as well as Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC (from late 2019), a beautiful Fluid AMOLED display with a tiny notch and 90Hz refresh rate technology, and a sizable 3,800mAh battery.









Before deciding which of 2020's amazing mid-rangers is right for you, it might be a good idea to take a couple of 2019-released high-enders into consideration as well if you're on a relatively tight budget.