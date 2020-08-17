Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

T-Mobile AT&T Android Deals OnePlus

The high-end OnePlus 7T is a smarter buy than all those new mid-rangers right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 17, 2020, 2:10 AM
The high-end OnePlus 7T is a smarter buy than all those new mid-rangers right now
Before deciding which of 2020's amazing mid-rangers is right for you, it might be a good idea to take a couple of 2019-released high-enders into consideration as well if you're on a relatively tight budget.

The OnePlus 7T, for instance, was deemed quite possibly the best value in the mobile tech landscape straight off the bat, launching at a very reasonable $600 price last fall with some mighty impressive specifications in tow. 

Incredibly enough, the 6.55-inch Snapdragon 855+ powerhouse got a number of substantial discounts in recent months, with the newest deal bringing the handset down to its lowest ever price... once again.

Check out the new deal here



You only have 24 hours to get the unlocked OnePlus 7T at $399.99 from B&H Photo Video, and in case you're wondering, the manufacturer itself currently charges an extra 50 bucks, while T-Mobile adds another $50 on top of that to the 7T's price at the time of this writing.

Fully compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks, the variant sold by B&H comes in a swanky Glacier Blue paint job, with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a generous 8 gigs of memory in tow, as well as Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC (from late 2019), a beautiful Fluid AMOLED display with a tiny notch and 90Hz refresh rate technology, and a sizable 3,800mAh battery.

It almost goes without saying that there's no comparing this spec sheet with that of Google's Pixel 4a or Apple's second-gen iPhone SE, which are arguably the OnePlus 7T's main rivals in the sub-$400 segment nowadays. It's even hard to recommend the likes of the LG Velvet and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G over the 7T... unless you really care about those 5G speeds and don't mind spending up to 200 bucks more than $400.

Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
$450 OnePlus 7T on
$787 OnePlus 7T on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

