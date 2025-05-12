Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area

Early leaks hint that OnePlus might trade a sharper screen for sleeker design and extra performance.

Referential image of the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus is already mapping out one of its subsequent flagships, and if the latest leak is right, the phone everyone expects to be called OnePlus 15 may ease off a few headline specs compared with the current OnePlus 13. The rumor comes from popular leaker Digital Chat Station, who says a prototype powered by Qualcomm’s SM8850 chip is being tested right now. That part number is believed to match the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, a processor tipped to peak at 5 GHz and land in late September.

Early details paint a phone with a flat 6.7-inch LTPO OLED running at 1.5 K resolution. That is a small step down from the 6.82-inch 2K panel on the OnePlus 13, but the display could look sleeker thanks to a manufacturing tweak called LIPO packaging, which should trim the bezels.

Test units reportedly have a perfectly symmetrical front that reminds observers of an iPhone. Around back, the camera story is less settled: one rumor points to a triple array headlined by a 50 MP periscope telephoto, while another claims OnePlus is experimenting with a dramatic 200 MP periscope instead. The battery is still a mystery, though insiders hint the company wants to stick close to the 6,000 mAh pack that helped the OnePlus 13 post excellent endurance numbers.

Screenshot of Digital Chat Station’s Weibo post
Image credit — Digital Chat Station on Weibo


It's still too early to tell, but if these specs hold, the OnePlus 15 would slot between phones that chase raw hardware bragging rights and those that lean on software flair. Samsung’s Galaxy S series Ultra device would be expected to keep its giant 2K screen and 200 MP main camera, while Google’s Pixel line would likely double down on computational photography and AI features. If that pans out, it would leave OnePlus room to court shoppers who crave flagship performance and slick design but are wary of Ultra-level pricing.

In our review, we found the OnePlus 13 delivered a bright, punchy display and a camera setup that was versatile yet short on long-range zoom clarity. If the OnePlus 15 really does cut resolution, it will need noticeable gains in imaging or battery life to avoid feeling like a step back. A cleaner look, Qualcomm’s new high-clock chip, and an upgraded periscope lens could make the trade-offs worth it, provided OnePlus keeps the price in check and maintains the fast, uncluttered software that fans have come to expect.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
