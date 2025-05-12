The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Test units reportedly have a perfectly symmetrical front that reminds observers of an iPhone. Around back, the camera story is less settled: one rumor points to a triple array headlined by a 50 MP periscope telephoto, while another claims OnePlus is experimenting with a dramatic 200 MP periscope instead. The battery is still a mystery, though insiders hint the company wants to stick close to the 6,000 mAh pack that helped the OnePlus 13 post excellent endurance numbers.

OnePlus 13

It's still too early to tell, but if these specs hold, the OnePlus 15 would slot between phones that chase raw hardware bragging rights and those that lean on software flair. Samsung’s Galaxy S series Ultra device would be expected to keep its giant 2K screen and 200 MP main camera, while Google’s Pixel line would likely double down on computational photography and AI features. If that pans out, it would leave OnePlus room to court shoppers who crave flagship performance and slick design but are wary of Ultra-level pricing.In our review, we found thedelivered a bright, punchy display and a camera setup that was versatile yet short on long-range zoom clarity. If the OnePlus 15 really does cut resolution, it will need noticeable gains in imaging or battery life to avoid feeling like a step back. A cleaner look, Qualcomm’s new high-clock chip, and an upgraded periscope lens could make the trade-offs worth it, provided OnePlus keeps the price in check and maintains the fast, uncluttered software that fans have come to expect.