The OnePlus 13R continues to sell like hotcakes with this trade-in deal

In case you missed it, the OnePlus Store has a pretty generous offer on the performance beast with a mid-range price, also known as the OnePlus 13R . This bad boy sells for $50 off before any trade-ins, and you can score an extra $100 recycling award by trading in any device in any condition.That brings your total savings for this $599.99 handset to $150 — an unmissable deal indeed. However, it has been live for a few weeks and might expire any minute. So, if you're still seeking your next mid-range phone with top-notch performance, this just might be the one.Thepacks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, ensuring immense horsepower at your fingertips. The device breezes through any task, and its 12GB onboard RAM ensures you get plenty of multitasking capabilities.It's not just the awesome performance that makes it a solid pick, though. The device features a gorgeous 6.78-inch ProXDR AMOLED display, which supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering ultra-sharp and color-accurate visuals. Not only that, but the panel gets incredibly bright, ensuring you don't have to struggle with visibility outdoors.What about the camera? Although this OnePlus phone isn’t a top-tier performer in that department, it still delivers solid results. On the rear, the handset packs a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens, giving you mostly good-looking colors and decent detail. That said, the ultra-wide lens falls a bit short compared to the others. Check out our OnePlus 13R review for camera samples and other invaluable insights.At the end of the day, theis a real solid option in the mid-range department. It might not have the best camera, but its fantastic display, incredible performance, and large 6,000mAh battery make up for it. Plus, you can still buy it at a way more attractive price. Save $150 with any trade-in while the deal is still live at the OnePlus Store.