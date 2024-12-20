Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

OnePlus 13R key details surface on Amazon ahead of global launch

By
OnePlus
OnePlus recently announced the global launch date for its OnePlus 13 series, confirming that the lineup will include the OnePlus 13R, too – a scaled-back version of the flagship. Now, with the launch just around the corner, even more details about the device have surfaced.

The company has kept quiet about the full specs of the OnePlus 13R, but according to a new report, Amazon India has spilled the beans on some key details, confirming much of what was already expected.

The OnePlus 13R will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, just like this year's flagship, the OnePlus 12 – arguably one of the top Android phones of the year. However, the OnePlus 13 steps things up with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Gen 3's successor.

Amazon India has also confirmed that the OnePlus 13R will house a 6,000 mAh battery, matching its more premium counterpart. For context, the current OnePlus 12R packs a smaller 5,500 mAh battery and offers impressive battery life. Even with its high-res, bright display, the OnePlus 12R comfortably lasted us more than a full day of use and could stretch into the second day with moderate use. So, we can expect even better battery performance from the upcoming model.



The retailer's promo page has also unveiled that the OnePlus 13R will include several AI-powered features, such as AI Notes. This tool will let you rewrite, format, and adjust the tone of your text, making writing easier. But that's not all – AI will also play a role in photography. The OnePlus 13R will feature the brand's AI photo editing tools, giving users more control over their images.

In addition to all specs detailed above, the OnePlus 13R is expected to debut with:

  • A 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate
  • RAM options of 12GB or 16GB, with storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and even up to 1TB
  • A triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro snapper
  • Support for 100W wired charging to keep you powered up quickly.

Both the OnePlus 13 and 13R are set to launch globally on January 7, kicking off the Android flagship showdown for 2025. The OnePlus launch will land just ahead of Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, rumored to arrive on January 22. It'll be interesting to see how these phones stack up against each other beyond just spec sheets, especially since OnePlus and Samsung flagships often share many similar features.
 
And for those eyeing a premium Android experience without breaking the bank, the OnePlus 13R might be the one to watch. If it sticks to its current-gen pricing, it could deliver flagship-level performance for $300 less.
Tsveta Ermenkova
