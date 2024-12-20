OnePlus 13R key details surface on Amazon ahead of global launch

OnePlus 13

the OnePlus 13R is expected to debut

A 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate

RAM options of 12GB or 16GB, with storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and even up to 1TB

A triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro snapper

Support for 100W wired charging to keep you powered up quickly.



Both the OnePlus 13 and 13R are set to launch globally on January 7, kicking off the Android flagship showdown for 2025. The OnePlus launch will land just ahead of Samsung's Both theand 13R are set to launch globally on January 7, kicking off the Android flagship showdown for 2025. The OnePlus launch will land just ahead of Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, rumored to arrive on January 22. It'll be interesting to see how these phones stack up against each other beyond just spec sheets, especially since OnePlus and Samsung flagships often share many similar features.



And for those eyeing a premium Android experience without breaking the bank, the OnePlus 13R might be the one to watch. If it sticks to its current-gen pricing, it could deliver flagship-level performance for $300 less.

The retailer's promo page has also unveiled that the OnePlus 13R will include several AI-powered features, such as AI Notes. This tool will let you rewrite, format, and adjust the tone of your text, making writing easier. But that's not all – AI will also play a role in photography. The OnePlus 13R will feature the brand's AI photo editing tools, giving users more control over their images.