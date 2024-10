OnePlus 13 specs are here: insane charging speeds and lots of RAM

OnePlus 13

OnePlus is no small name in the smartphone industry and its upcoming flagship might be about to win a lot of new customers over. With an underwhelming iPhone 16 launch and the Galaxy S25 lineup still a ways away thelooks like it’ll be one of the best flagship offerings on the market.The global launch, as usual, should see the phone hitting shelves in the Americas, Europe, most of Asia and other regions around two months after the Chinese release. AI features being teased by the company will likely include tools similar to those found in Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence.I personally think the phone looks really nice, but then again I’ve always liked large cameras on the back. If OnePlus releases a solid device, and there’s no reason it shouldn’t, this could easily be one of the best phones worth buying in 2025.