OnePlus 13 specs are here: insane charging speeds and lots of RAM

OnePlus 13 — the latest flagship from the company — will launch tomorrow in the Chinese market. Specifications for the device have appeared over at TENAA and it seems a lot of the leaks and rumors were spot on.

The OnePlus 13 will boast the following specs:

  • 10-bit 6.82 inch AMOLED display (3168 x 1440) with variable refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz
  • Likely a peak brightness of 4,500 nits or more
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
  • LPDDR5X 12 GB, 16 GB and 24 GB options for RAM
  • 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB options for storage (not expandable)
  • A 6,000 mAh battery with a whopping 100W of wired and 50W of wireless charging
  • Three 50 MP cameras on the rear and a 32 MP front camera
  • An ultrasonic fingerprint reader
  • 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 dimensions
  • 213 g of weight

That’s quite the resume. The charging speeds in particular are of great interest to me personally: the wireless charging speeds are faster than wired charging speeds found on competitors! And the sharp resolution coupled with the insane brightness will make this a spectacular media consumption machine.


If the company keeps in tradition with its previous launches we could see the OnePlus 13 launch globally before the year’s end. With these specs it’s definitely going to give Samsung, Apple and Google a run for their money.

Other specs and features teased by OnePlus on Chinese social media include:

  • An unmatched IP69 rating
  • ColorOS 15 (running on Android 15)
  • And tons of AI features and tools

About OnePlus 13


OnePlus is no small name in the smartphone industry and its upcoming flagship might be about to win a lot of new customers over. With an underwhelming iPhone 16 launch and the Galaxy S25 lineup still a ways away the OnePlus 13 looks like it’ll be one of the best flagship offerings on the market.

The global launch, as usual, should see the phone hitting shelves in the Americas, Europe, most of Asia and other regions around two months after the Chinese release. AI features being teased by the company will likely include tools similar to those found in Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence.

I personally think the phone looks really nice, but then again I’ve always liked large cameras on the back. If OnePlus releases a solid device, and there’s no reason it shouldn’t, this could easily be one of the best phones worth buying in 2025.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

