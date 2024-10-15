OnePlus 13 drifting away from its fate as the unsung hero of smartphones
One plus one equals two, but OnePlus equals – simply put – great bang for the buck. Recent phones that have come out under its brand are amazing, period. Will that be the case with the OnePlus 13, though?
Think of the OnePlus Open, one of the best foldables in the history of foldables, or the killer flagship OnePlus 12 (pictured above). Or the astounding OnePlus 12R that packs all the goodies of a flagship for $300 less. Great phones.
Be it as it may, the OnePlus 13 and its impressive specs will turn out to be a stunning flagship. On top of everything else, just recently it became known that the OnePlus 13 might feature a faster, more reliable ultrasonic fingerprint, instead of the inferior optical one:
Me being me, well, I look at the picture from a pessimistic perspective. What drives me in that direction is not my endless negativism (I'm not a character out of a Woody Allen flick who says "I see the glass half full, but of poison"), but the fact that there could be a OnePlus 13 price hike.
You may know (or not) that the said Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 itself could cost almost $250, which is a substantial amount of money for just one phone component. You know what this means, right? Yup, a possible price hike.
These days, everything out there gets more and more expensive, from food to clothing, to electricity. This might be a problem for the OnePlus 13.
I haven't laid a finger on the OnePlus 13 and the majority of the world's population hasn't done so, either. However, these alleged specs can't leave me indifferent:
Processor:
Display:
Storage:
Battery:
Camera:
On top of the above, there's the ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) that looks and performs great. So, what's not to like?!
That's a great question, actually. Even with the rumored 10% price increase, the 16/512 GB model of the OnePlus 13 would cost $993, give or take. The 10% price hike is so far discussed to be introduced in China. For global markets, I presume, things will be different and we'll see a higher price hike.
So, what's the problem here? The OnePlus 13, pricier than the OnePlus 12, but cheaper than the competition, will sell just fine, right? Well, yes and no.
As the OnePlus price tag edges closer to those of the better-known brands, customers may find themselves faced with a difficult choice: why spend nearly the same amount of money on a lesser-known brand when they could opt for a more established name?
OnePlus was born out of a simple philosophy: to create phones with flagship specifications while avoiding the flagship price tag. The company entered the market with its first device, the OnePlus One, in 2014, at a time when top-tier smartphones from Samsung and Apple were easily costing $600-$700. The OnePlus One, in contrast, offered specs that rivaled these premium devices, yet it came with a price tag of under $300.
From that moment on, OnePlus built a reputation as a "flagship killer". It became the brand for savvy tech consumers who didn't want to compromise on performance but didn't want to pay the premium associated with industry giants like Apple, Samsung, and later, Google.
This price-performance balance became the cornerstone of OnePlus' identity, helping it establish a loyal fan base. The company grew rapidly, expanding from its roots in China to markets around the world. And while it could never quite match the sheer sales volumes of Samsung or Apple, it carved out a niche that made it one of the most respected names in the smartphone industry.
Phones cost more nowadays. The gradual increase in price was, at first, tolerable for many fans.
At a certain price point, it’s no longer just about specs and features. Brand recognition and trust come into play, and for many consumers, spending almost $1,000 on a phone from a lesser-known brand becomes a tough sell.
Ah, consumer psychology. When given the choice between two products that are similarly priced, consumers tend to gravitate towards the one that comes from a better-known brand. This phenomenon can be explained by a combination of factors: trust, perceived quality, and the safety of going with a name that everyone recognizes. I call it the easy way, but that's just me.
For years, the grand stage of the global smartphone market has been dominated by two titans: Apple and Samsung. The Apple brand exudes an aura of luxury and exclusivity, a veritable symbol of affluence in a world often obsessed with status. Meanwhile, Samsung stands as the bastion of innovation and versatility, the dependable choice for those seeking the cutting edge in technology.
Both brands have done a pretty good job at cultivating their reputations over the past decades.
When one buys an iPhone or a Galaxy S, a certain certainty accompanies the purchase. These are not mere phones; they are more of a promise. A promise of years of support (in 2024, that's seven years of support), wrapped in a vast ecosystem of accessories and software updates that offer both security and comfort.
We, as a species, tend to seek comfort in what we know, a truth that runs deep in our nature. When we face two similar products, especially when the prices are close, we naturally lean toward the one we recognize. This habit comes from a deep fear of making a wrong choice. We think to ourselves, "If I pick the brand I know, I am less likely to regret my decision".
For OnePlus, this situation is becoming more difficult. As its prices rise closer to those of these well-known brands, it risks losing the very advantage that made it special: its great value. In a world where trust and familiarity are so important, OnePlus finds itself in a tough spot, caught between what it wants to be and the choices consumers make.
OnePlus, despite its impressive hardware and software innovations, doesn’t yet command that level of brand loyalty or recognition on a global scale. For many people, OnePlus is still seen as a "budget" or "niche" brand – not necessarily in terms of quality, but in terms of prestige. When its prices were significantly lower than those of Apple and Samsung, this wasn’t a problem.
But what is even the OnePlus 13… and why do you praise it?
The OnePlus 12 will be amazing also in 2025! | Image credit – PhoneArena
I haven't laid a finger on the OnePlus 13 and the majority of the world's population hasn't done so, either. However, these alleged specs can't leave me indifferent:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (top class speed, reliability, and power efficiency)
Display:
- 6.82-inch OLED panel (deep, rich, saturated colors)
- Resolution: 3168 x 1440 pixels (lots of detail)
- Refresh rate: 120Hz or 144Hz (butter-smooth experience for your TikTok doom-scrolling sessions)
- Second-generation "Oriental Screen" with BOE X2 advanced display technology
Storage:
- Up to 24 GB RAM (that's more than my PC!)
- Up to 1 TB internal storage
Battery:
- Capacity: 6,000mAh (more than a day of regular use)
- 100W wired charging support (blazing fast)
- 50W wireless charging support (extremely convenient and also pretty fast)
Camera:
- Main camera: 50-megapixel Sony IMX808 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS)
- Ultra-wide camera: 50-megapixel
- Periscope camera: 50-megapixel with 3x optical zoom
- Front camera: 32-megapixel for selfies
On top of the above, there's the ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) that looks and performs great. So, what's not to like?!
So why not pay more for all of this?
That's a great question, actually. Even with the rumored 10% price increase, the 16/512 GB model of the OnePlus 13 would cost $993, give or take. The 10% price hike is so far discussed to be introduced in China. For global markets, I presume, things will be different and we'll see a higher price hike.
Okay, but even if the OnePlus 13 costs the same in the US and in the EU – a thousand bucks, it's still cheaper than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its $1,419 starting price (for the 512 GB model). It's also cheaper than the $1,399-$1,499 iPhone 16 Pro Max as well.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is a synonym for "luxury". | Image credit – Apple
So, what's the problem here? The OnePlus 13, pricier than the OnePlus 12, but cheaper than the competition, will sell just fine, right? Well, yes and no.
As the OnePlus price tag edges closer to those of the better-known brands, customers may find themselves faced with a difficult choice: why spend nearly the same amount of money on a lesser-known brand when they could opt for a more established name?
OnePlus was born out of a simple philosophy: to create phones with flagship specifications while avoiding the flagship price tag. The company entered the market with its first device, the OnePlus One, in 2014, at a time when top-tier smartphones from Samsung and Apple were easily costing $600-$700. The OnePlus One, in contrast, offered specs that rivaled these premium devices, yet it came with a price tag of under $300.
From that moment on, OnePlus built a reputation as a "flagship killer". It became the brand for savvy tech consumers who didn't want to compromise on performance but didn't want to pay the premium associated with industry giants like Apple, Samsung, and later, Google.
This price-performance balance became the cornerstone of OnePlus' identity, helping it establish a loyal fan base. The company grew rapidly, expanding from its roots in China to markets around the world. And while it could never quite match the sheer sales volumes of Samsung or Apple, it carved out a niche that made it one of the most respected names in the smartphone industry.
Price hike risks (and some brand loyalty psychology)
Phones cost more nowadays. The gradual increase in price was, at first, tolerable for many fans.
But now, with rumors suggesting that the OnePlus 13 may cross the $900 mark – perilously close to the $1,000 price point of devices like the iPhone 15 and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 – many are questioning if the brand is abandoning its identity.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is great, but expensive. | Image credit – PhoneArena
At a certain price point, it’s no longer just about specs and features. Brand recognition and trust come into play, and for many consumers, spending almost $1,000 on a phone from a lesser-known brand becomes a tough sell.
Ah, consumer psychology. When given the choice between two products that are similarly priced, consumers tend to gravitate towards the one that comes from a better-known brand. This phenomenon can be explained by a combination of factors: trust, perceived quality, and the safety of going with a name that everyone recognizes. I call it the easy way, but that's just me.
For years, the grand stage of the global smartphone market has been dominated by two titans: Apple and Samsung. The Apple brand exudes an aura of luxury and exclusivity, a veritable symbol of affluence in a world often obsessed with status. Meanwhile, Samsung stands as the bastion of innovation and versatility, the dependable choice for those seeking the cutting edge in technology.
Both brands have done a pretty good job at cultivating their reputations over the past decades.
When one buys an iPhone or a Galaxy S, a certain certainty accompanies the purchase. These are not mere phones; they are more of a promise. A promise of years of support (in 2024, that's seven years of support), wrapped in a vast ecosystem of accessories and software updates that offer both security and comfort.
Tangled up in choices
I wish OnePlus nothing but the best. | Image credit – PhoneArena
We, as a species, tend to seek comfort in what we know, a truth that runs deep in our nature. When we face two similar products, especially when the prices are close, we naturally lean toward the one we recognize. This habit comes from a deep fear of making a wrong choice. We think to ourselves, "If I pick the brand I know, I am less likely to regret my decision".
In the world of smartphones, this pattern becomes clear. Many people will likely choose an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy over a OnePlus phone, even when the OnePlus offers better performance or features.
For OnePlus, this situation is becoming more difficult. As its prices rise closer to those of these well-known brands, it risks losing the very advantage that made it special: its great value. In a world where trust and familiarity are so important, OnePlus finds itself in a tough spot, caught between what it wants to be and the choices consumers make.
OnePlus, despite its impressive hardware and software innovations, doesn’t yet command that level of brand loyalty or recognition on a global scale. For many people, OnePlus is still seen as a "budget" or "niche" brand – not necessarily in terms of quality, but in terms of prestige. When its prices were significantly lower than those of Apple and Samsung, this wasn’t a problem.
But as OnePlus phones creep closer to the $1,000 mark, many consumers may simply decide that it makes more sense to buy from a brand they know and trust.
Things that are NOT allowed: