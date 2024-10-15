OnePlus 13 drifting away from its fate as the unsung hero of smartphones

OnePlus 13

Tangled up in choices





At a certain price point, it’s no longer just about specs and features. Brand recognition and trust come into play, and for many consumers, spending almost $1,000 on a phone from a lesser-known brand becomes a tough sell.Ah, consumer psychology. When given the choice between two products that are similarly priced, consumers tend to gravitate towards the one that comes from a better-known brand. This phenomenon can be explained by a combination of factors: trust, perceived quality, and the safety of going with a name that everyone recognizes. I call it, but that's just me.For years, the grand stage of the global smartphone market has been dominated by two titans: Apple and Samsung. The Apple brand exudes an aura of luxury and exclusivity, a veritable symbol of affluence in a world often obsessed with status. Meanwhile, Samsung stands as the bastion of innovation and versatility, the dependable choice for those seeking the cutting edge in technology.Both brands have done a pretty good job at cultivating their reputations over the past decades.When one buys an iPhone or a Galaxy S, a certain certainty accompanies the purchase. These are not mere phones; they are more of a promise. A promise of years of support (in 2024, that's seven years of support), wrapped in a vast ecosystem of accessories and software updates that offer both security and comfort.We, as a species, tend to seek comfort in what we know, a truth that runs deep in our nature. When we face two similar products, especially when the prices are close, we naturally lean toward the one we recognize. This habit comes from a deep fear of making a wrong choice. We think to ourselves, "If I pick the brand I know, I am less likely to regret my decision".In the world of smartphones, this pattern becomes clear. Many people will likely choose an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy over a OnePlus phone, even when the OnePlus offers better performance or features.For OnePlus, this situation is becoming more difficult. As its prices rise closer to those of these well-known brands, it risks losing the very advantage that made it special: its great value. In a world where trust and familiarity are so important, OnePlus finds itself in a tough spot, caught between what it wants to be and the choices consumers make.OnePlus, despite its impressive hardware and software innovations, doesn’t yet command that level of brand loyalty or recognition on a global scale. For many people, OnePlus is still seen as a "budget" or "niche" brand – not necessarily in terms of quality, but in terms of prestige. When its prices were significantly lower than those of Apple and Samsung, this wasn’t a problem.