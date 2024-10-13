OnePlus 13 leak reveals pricing info and a major hardware upgrade





The OnePlus 13 will soon be introduced in China and the same Weibo leaker says that the OnePlus 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost CNY 5,299. That is a 10.4% hike from the CNY 4,799 that the OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage was priced at. While it isn't certain that such a price hike will be imposed on the U.S. version of the phone when it launches next year, if OnePlus raises its U.S. pricing by 10.4% the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of would cost approximately $883. The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage would have a price tag reading $993. That pricing would still be quite competitive.









The latest rumored specs call for the OnePlus 13 to feature a 6.82 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (reportedly renamed as the Snapdragon Extreme Edition) and we might see a new configuration of the phone with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The rear camera array includes a 50MP main camera using a Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera backed by a Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 50MP periscope lens delivering 3x optical zoom. The latter will use a Sony LYT-600 sensor.





