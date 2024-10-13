OnePlus 13 leak reveals pricing info and a major hardware upgrade
If you buy your phones based on specs rather than the brand or text bubble color, you might be should be interested in the OnePlus 13. A leaker on China's Weibo social media platform says that the OnePlus 13 will replace the optical fingerprint sensor used on the OnePlus 12 with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor similar to the one used on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro. The ultrasonic sensor is faster, and more accurate, and more secure than the optical type and will work with wet and dirty fingers.
The OnePlus 13 will soon be introduced in China and the same Weibo leaker says that the OnePlus 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost CNY 5,299. That is a 10.4% hike from the CNY 4,799 that the OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage was priced at. While it isn't certain that such a price hike will be imposed on the U.S. version of the phone when it launches next year, if OnePlus raises its U.S. pricing by 10.4% the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of would cost approximately $883. The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage would have a price tag reading $993. That pricing would still be quite competitive.
OnePlus 13 renders based on rumored details of the phone. | Image credit-OnePlus Club
The latest rumored specs call for the OnePlus 13 to feature a 6.82 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (reportedly renamed as the Snapdragon Extreme Edition) and we might see a new configuration of the phone with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The rear camera array includes a 50MP main camera using a Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera backed by a Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 50MP periscope lens delivering 3x optical zoom. The latter will use a Sony LYT-600 sensor.
The OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a huge 6000mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone will also support magnetic wireless charging as well. There was a time when OnePlus didn't pay to have its phones receive an IP rating. But that was then, this is now, and we can tell you that the phone will be rated IP68/69 for dust and water resistance.
