OnePlus 13 to take display tech to the next level: Local display refresh rate

The benefits of a local high refresh rate





Enhanced battery life: By reducing the refresh rate in areas where it's not necessary (e.g., static elements of the UI), the OnePlus 13 can conserve energy.

Potential applications







Multitasking: When using split-screen mode, less demanding apps (like a static ebook reader) could operate at a lower refresh rate, while more dynamic apps (like a web browser) could maintain a higher rate.

When using split-screen mode, less demanding apps (like a static ebook reader) could operate at a lower refresh rate, while more dynamic apps (like a web browser) could maintain a higher rate. Video playback: The video itself could be displayed at a high refresh rate for smooth motion, while the surrounding UI elements could use a lower rate to save power.

A step towards the future



OnePlus's local high refresh rate technology represents a significant advancement in smartphone display technology. By offering a more efficient and personalized user experience, it has the potential to become a standard feature in future devices. As other manufacturers explore similar innovations, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the world of mobile displays.



About OnePlus 13



Based on rumors and leaks, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be released sometime in October 2024, so very soon! The phone is likely to be first available in China, followed by a global release.







I love how



The local display refresh rate technology sounds like it has the potential to bring about major changes to the smartphone market. It's simply exciting to see anything innovative nowadays, especially when it's not related to generative AI. That said, I have my doubts about how well it will work, at least in this first attempt. I remember when variable refresh rate was still a novelty—it didn't always work as intended.



The local display refresh rate technology sounds like it has the potential to bring about major changes to the smartphone market. It's simply exciting to see anything innovative nowadays, especially when it's not related to generative AI. That said, I have my doubts about how well it will work, at least in this first attempt. I remember when variable refresh rate was still a novelty—it didn't always work as intended.

Whatever the case, even if the first generation of displays with support for local refresh rate aren't perfect, they will surely get better over time. I love how OnePlus has taken on the role of the more experimental phone manufacturer in the mainstream phone market. Years ago, that place was taken by LG, and it almost feels like OnePlus has continued that legacy.

Traditional smartphone displays have a fixed refresh rate, meaning the entire screen updates at the same speed. While higher refresh rates offer smoother visuals, they also consume more power. OnePlus's new approach addresses this by allowing the phone to dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on the content being displayed.Key benefits of local high refresh rate: