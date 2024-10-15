See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

OnePlus 13 to take display tech to the next level: Local display refresh rate

OnePlus has unveiled a groundbreaking new feature for its upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone: a local high refresh rate display. This innovative technology allows different sections of the screen to operate at varying refresh rates, potentially revolutionizing the way we interact with our devices.

The company confirmed as much in a post on Chinese social media website Weibo.

The benefits of a local high refresh rate


Traditional smartphone displays have a fixed refresh rate, meaning the entire screen updates at the same speed. While higher refresh rates offer smoother visuals, they also consume more power. OnePlus's new approach addresses this by allowing the phone to dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on the content being displayed.

Key benefits of local high refresh rate:

  • Enhanced battery life: By reducing the refresh rate in areas where it's not necessary (e.g., static elements of the UI), the OnePlus 13 can conserve energy.
  • Improved performance: Critical areas, such as scrolling content or gaming graphics, can maintain a high refresh rate for optimal responsiveness.
  • Tailored user experience: The phone can automatically adapt to different use cases, delivering the best possible visuals and performance.

Potential applications


The local high refresh rate feature could have a significant impact on various smartphone functions, including:

  • Multitasking: When using split-screen mode, less demanding apps (like a static ebook reader) could operate at a lower refresh rate, while more dynamic apps (like a web browser) could maintain a higher rate.
  • Video playback: The video itself could be displayed at a high refresh rate for smooth motion, while the surrounding UI elements could use a lower rate to save power.
  • Gaming: Games that require precise visuals and fast response times could benefit from a high refresh rate, while less demanding elements of the game could be displayed at a lower rate.

A step towards the future


OnePlus's local high refresh rate technology represents a significant advancement in smartphone display technology. By offering a more efficient and personalized user experience, it has the potential to become a standard feature in future devices. As other manufacturers explore similar innovations, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the world of mobile displays.

About OnePlus 13


Based on rumors and leaks, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be released sometime in October 2024, so very soon! The phone is likely to be first available in China, followed by a global release.

Here's a quick rundown of the most impactful OnePlus 13 specs that are rumored:


I love how OnePlus has taken on the role of the more experimental phone manufacturer in the mainstream phone market. Years ago, that place was taken by LG, and it almost feels like OnePlus has continued that legacy.

The local display refresh rate technology sounds like it has the potential to bring about major changes to the smartphone market. It's simply exciting to see anything innovative nowadays, especially when it's not related to generative AI. That said, I have my doubts about how well it will work, at least in this first attempt. I remember when variable refresh rate was still a novelty—it didn't always work as intended.

Whatever the case, even if the first generation of displays with support for local refresh rate aren't perfect, they will surely get better over time.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

