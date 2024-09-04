This epic new OnePlus 12R deal bundles the discounted phone with free OnePlus Buds 3





At first glance, this latest official OnePlus Store deal is not quite as good as those two aforementioned previous promotions, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to save 50 bucks outright on one of the best Android phones around.

OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included $50 off (10%) Gift $449 99 $499 99 Buy at OnePlus





All you have to do is enter the "SEPBONUS" promo code in your cart before completing your OnePlus 12R order, and the entry-level configuration with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM will automatically drop from a list price of $499.99 to $449.99.





Perhaps more impressively, a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 in a Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue colorway will also be added to your cart without you having to lift a finger, bumping your savings up to a grand total of $150.







