Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

This epic new OnePlus 12R deal bundles the discounted phone with free OnePlus Buds 3

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 12R
Marked down by a cool $100 with an obligatory Amazon Prime membership last week and an even cooler $150 with a required device trade-in the week before that, the high-end OnePlus 12R handset is today sold at a special price once again for a presumably limited time only.

At first glance, this latest official OnePlus Store deal is not quite as good as those two aforementioned previous promotions, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to save 50 bucks outright on one of the best Android phones around.

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Included
$50 off (10%) Gift
$449 99
$499 99
Buy at OnePlus

All you have to do is enter the "SEPBONUS" promo code in your cart before completing your OnePlus 12R order, and the entry-level configuration with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM will automatically drop from a list price of $499.99 to $449.99.

Perhaps more impressively, a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 in a Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue colorway will also be added to your cart without you having to lift a finger, bumping your savings up to a grand total of $150.

Normally available for $100 by themselves, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 3 are unquestionably some of the greatest wireless earbuds money can buy right now, shining in our in-depth review in the battery life, comfort, connectivity, and latency departments while failing to impress as far as noise cancellation and overall audio quality are concerned... compared to the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

All in all, you're clearly looking at a compelling deal sweetener here, especially when the OnePlus 12R already delivers excellent value at 450 bucks. We're talking a large, crisp, sharp, and buttery smooth AMOLED screen, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 5,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging capabilities, and... less-than-stellar but still respectable 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing cameras.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners

Latest News

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition enters your shortlist after sweet 35% discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition enters your shortlist after sweet 35% discount on Amazon
Honor beats Samsung sales even before the thinnest foldable phone launch
Honor beats Samsung sales even before the thinnest foldable phone launch
At whopping 42% off the budget Galaxy Buds FE sell for peanuts
At whopping 42% off the budget Galaxy Buds FE sell for peanuts
TalkBack can read images even if your phone is offline – thanks to the on-device Gemini Nano
TalkBack can read images even if your phone is offline – thanks to the on-device Gemini Nano
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 has the highest chance to come to China
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 16 has the highest chance to come to China
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless