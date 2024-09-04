This epic new OnePlus 12R deal bundles the discounted phone with free OnePlus Buds 3
Marked down by a cool $100 with an obligatory Amazon Prime membership last week and an even cooler $150 with a required device trade-in the week before that, the high-end OnePlus 12R handset is today sold at a special price once again for a presumably limited time only.
At first glance, this latest official OnePlus Store deal is not quite as good as those two aforementioned previous promotions, but on the decidedly bright side of things, you don't need to jump through any hoops or meet any special requirements to save 50 bucks outright on one of the best Android phones around.
All you have to do is enter the "SEPBONUS" promo code in your cart before completing your OnePlus 12R order, and the entry-level configuration with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM will automatically drop from a list price of $499.99 to $449.99.
Perhaps more impressively, a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 in a Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue colorway will also be added to your cart without you having to lift a finger, bumping your savings up to a grand total of $150.
Normally available for $100 by themselves, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 3 are unquestionably some of the greatest wireless earbuds money can buy right now, shining in our in-depth review in the battery life, comfort, connectivity, and latency departments while failing to impress as far as noise cancellation and overall audio quality are concerned... compared to the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
All in all, you're clearly looking at a compelling deal sweetener here, especially when the OnePlus 12R already delivers excellent value at 450 bucks. We're talking a large, crisp, sharp, and buttery smooth AMOLED screen, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 5,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging capabilities, and... less-than-stellar but still respectable 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing cameras.
