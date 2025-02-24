Best Buy takes the incredibly well-equipped 256GB OnePlus 12R to new affordability heights





That makes this particular configuration of this almost surprisingly fast, large, and sharp handset a whopping $200 cheaper than usual, and no, Best Buy will not make you jump through any hoops whatsoever to score this never-before-seen and presumably unbeatable discount.

OnePlus 12R $399 99 $599 99 $200 off (33%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options





Interestingly enough, the retailer lists the OnePlus 12R's regular price as $499.99, which makes today's deal seem a little less attractive than it really is. Over on the official OnePlus US website, mind you, the 6.78-inch giant continues to fetch no less than $599.99 with 256GB internal storage space and a hefty 16GB RAM count, so if you're in the market for one of the best budget 5G phones out there, you should absolutely pull the trigger at $399.99 while you can.

If you hurry, you're free to choose between "Iron Gray" and "Cool Blue" models, both of which look undeniably stunning with their super-premium metal-and-glass construction and reasonably thin 8.8mm profile... for a device that packs a massive 5,500mAh battery.





Said battery is equipped with remarkably fast 80W charging technology, while the 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system is... perhaps not great by 2025 flagship standards, but certainly acceptable (at the very least) for such an ultra-affordable Android phone with so many unrivaled specs and features.



