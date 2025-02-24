GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Best Buy takes the incredibly well-equipped 256GB OnePlus 12R to new affordability heights

OnePlus 12R
How low can an early 2024-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse go in (early) 2025? Originally priced at $499.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage variant, the OnePlus 12R is amazingly available for as little as $399.99 right now with double that amount of digital hoarding room.

That makes this particular configuration of this almost surprisingly fast, large, and sharp handset a whopping $200 cheaper than usual, and no, Best Buy will not make you jump through any hoops whatsoever to score this never-before-seen and presumably unbeatable discount.

OnePlus 12R

$399 99
$599 99
$200 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Interestingly enough, the retailer lists the OnePlus 12R's regular price as $499.99, which makes today's deal seem a little less attractive than it really is. Over on the official OnePlus US website, mind you, the 6.78-inch giant continues to fetch no less than $599.99 with 256GB internal storage space and a hefty 16GB RAM count, so if you're in the market for one of the best budget 5G phones out there, you should absolutely pull the trigger at $399.99 while you can.

If you hurry, you're free to choose between "Iron Gray" and "Cool Blue" models, both of which look undeniably stunning with their super-premium metal-and-glass construction and reasonably thin 8.8mm profile... for a device that packs a massive 5,500mAh battery.

Said battery is equipped with remarkably fast 80W charging technology, while the 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system is... perhaps not great by 2025 flagship standards, but certainly acceptable (at the very least) for such an ultra-affordable Android phone with so many unrivaled specs and features.

At $399.99, the 256GB OnePlus 12R currently competes with the likes of the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and Google Pixel 8a while substantially undercutting Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE. All three of those devices come with objectively inferior specifications to the OnePlus 12R, but naturally, you might want to consider the newer, better, and costlier OnePlus 13R as well before making your final buying decision.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

