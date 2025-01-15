At $100 off, the OnePlus 12R with 16GB of RAM is the mid-range OnePlus phone you should buy

OnePlus 12R 16/256: Save $100! The OnePlus 12R with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is on sale for $100 off at OnePlus. This lets you score a powerful phone for just $500. In addition to its performance, this bad boy also takes beautiful photos and offers great battery life. Act fast and save while the offer lasts! $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 13R

In addition to its insane amount of system memory and more affordable price tag, our friend here also boasts a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that still delivers top-notch performance. So, don't worry, the phone can deal with any task and demanding game without a hitch.What's more, it features a capable 50 MP main camera and 16MP snapper for selfies. The pictures turn out sharp with natural colors and look pretty impressive given the price. Additionally, it can record videos in 4K at 60fps, so you'll look incredible in your clips, too.You'll also enjoy great battery life. The huge 5,500 mAh power cell on board can last up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage, which is just incredible. And when it's time for a top-up, the 80W fast wired charging will bring you back up and running in slightly over 30 minutes.All in all, the OnePlus 12R may be an older model, but it's still worth getting. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 still packs a punch, it comes with more RAM compared to the. And while it misses out on the telephoto camera and the ProXDR display technology, which provides more vibrant colors, it's a true bargain at its current price. So, don't hesitate and snag one for less now while the offer lasts!