Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
If you're not feeling particularly tempted by the latest OnePlus 13R, perhaps you should consider getting its predecessor. The OnePlus 12R is still quite an impressive mid-range option, and you can now buy one at lower prices. To do it, head over to the OnePlus Store, add the 12/256GB model to your cart, and apply coupon code 'WELCOME25'. That'll help you shave off $100, bringing the larger storage model down to $499 instead of $599.
From the start, we must point out that there are no freebies attached to this bargain at the time of writing. Another thing is that, while it might seem unattractive, it's the only discount you can now get with this OnePlus phone. We checked and found no corresponding promotions at Amazon and Best Buy.
As if that's not enough, this Android 14 handset is a real performance beast. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering plenty of horsepower for a mid-range option. Then again, if you're looking for something even more capable, you might want to consider getting the newer OnePlus 13R instead. We've explained all the differences between these handsets in detail in our OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R review.
So, if you're interested in OnePlus phones and don't care much for the latest tech marvels, know that the OnePlus 12R is a pretty solid choice. You can get it for $100 off at the OnePlus Store with the coupon. But keep in mind that this sale will only last through January 27, so you might want to hurry up.
This mid-ranger rivals models like the Galaxy S24 FE and the Pixel 8a. Unlike those, this beast arrives with a whopping 16GB RAM in its larger storage configuration, while the Samsung and Google options come with 8GB RAM in all variants. On top of that, it has an amazing 6.78-inch AMOLED display with variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz and impressive brightness levels.
How does it handle the camera front? Surprisingly well for an option that you can buy for $499! It sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro. You can find photo samples in our OnePlus 12R review to get a better idea of just how good photos look.
23 Jan, 2025
