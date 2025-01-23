Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 12R on a brown table, set against a blurred red background. The phone's box is visible in the background.
If you're not feeling particularly tempted by the latest OnePlus 13R, perhaps you should consider getting its predecessor. The OnePlus 12R is still quite an impressive mid-range option, and you can now buy one at lower prices. To do it, head over to the OnePlus Store, add the 12/256GB model to your cart, and apply coupon code 'WELCOME25'. That'll help you shave off $100, bringing the larger storage model down to $499 instead of $599.

Save $100 on the OnePlus 12R with "WELCOME25" code

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
The OnePlus Store lets users buy the 16/256GB OnePlus 12R for $100 off. To do it, add the handset to your cart and apply coupon code "WELCOME25" at checkout. Valid through January 27.
Buy at OnePlus

From the start, we must point out that there are no freebies attached to this bargain at the time of writing. Another thing is that, while it might seem unattractive, it's the only discount you can now get with this OnePlus phone. We checked and found no corresponding promotions at Amazon and Best Buy.

This mid-ranger rivals models like the Galaxy S24 FE and the Pixel 8a. Unlike those, this beast arrives with a whopping 16GB RAM in its larger storage configuration, while the Samsung and Google options come with 8GB RAM in all variants. On top of that, it has an amazing 6.78-inch AMOLED display with variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz and impressive brightness levels.

As if that's not enough, this Android 14 handset is a real performance beast. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering plenty of horsepower for a mid-range option. Then again, if you're looking for something even more capable, you might want to consider getting the newer OnePlus 13R instead. We've explained all the differences between these handsets in detail in our OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R review.

How does it handle the camera front? Surprisingly well for an option that you can buy for $499! It sports a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro. You can find photo samples in our OnePlus 12R review to get a better idea of just how good photos look.

So, if you're interested in OnePlus phones and don't care much for the latest tech marvels, know that the OnePlus 12R is a pretty solid choice. You can get it for $100 off at the OnePlus Store with the coupon. But keep in mind that this sale will only last through January 27, so you might want to hurry up.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 12 - Deals History
28 stories
23 Jan, 2025
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
02 Jan, 2025
Start the new year on the right foot by scoring this epic OnePlus 12 deal while you can!
26 Dec, 2024
The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many
09 Dec, 2024
This might be your last chance of the year to save an unbeatable $250 on the OnePlus 12 flagship
19 Nov, 2024
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech
It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech

Latest News

High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Sales mix of new iPhone 16 models flashes a yellow "caution" light for Apple
Sales mix of new iPhone 16 models flashes a yellow "caution" light for Apple
Apple risks losing its enviable fame with iPhone 17
Apple risks losing its enviable fame with iPhone 17
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here to exterminate bugs on Pixel 6 and later models
Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here to exterminate bugs on Pixel 6 and later models
Prime Video launches new Max-Starz streaming bundle
Prime Video launches new Max-Starz streaming bundle
Samsung S25 Ultra debuts the best phone display for the outdoors yet with Gorilla Armor 2
Samsung S25 Ultra debuts the best phone display for the outdoors yet with Gorilla Armor 2
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless