OnePlus 12 teardown reveals large cooling chamber that rivals that of most smartphones
The OnePlus 12, currently available only in China, has already received its first teardown courtesy of the YouTube channel WekiHome (via Android Authority). This comprehensive exploration reveals the phone's impressive internal components, particularly its massive vapor cooling chamber.
The teardown video dives deep into the phone's internals, showcasing the 50MP Sony dual-layer stacked Lytia 808 sensor, the 64MP periscope camera, and the 48MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, we see the motherboard, wireless charging pad, NFC antenna, and other key components.
But the real highlight comes when the team reaches the deeper layers. The video reveals a massive vapor cooling chamber sitting right below the phone's screen. This behemoth dwarfs the cooling systems found in most smartphones.
Image Credit: WekiHome
Taking Aim at AppleThis impressive cooling system appears to be a direct response to Apple's controversial design choices in the iPhone 15. In an attempt to achieve a lighter weight, Apple reportedly compromised the iPhone 15's thermal system, leading to concerns about heat management. OnePlus, it seems, has taken the opposite approach, prioritizing performance and sustained power with its massive cooling solution.
Global Availability
While the global launch date for the OnePlus 12 hasn't been confirmed yet, the company has announced that it will be available sometime in early 2024. With its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, advanced camera system, and robust cooling solution, the OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be a compelling option for Android users looking for a flagship smartphone with exceptional performance and thermal management.
This teardown offers valuable insights into the OnePlus 12's design and engineering, and it will be interesting to see how it compares to other flagship smartphones on the market in terms of performance and thermal efficiency. The larger vapor cooling chamber is a promising sign for OnePlus 12 users, as it suggests that the phone should be able to handle even the most demanding tasks without throttling.
