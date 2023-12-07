OnePlus 12 teardown reveals large cooling chamber that rivals that of most smartphones

Taking Aim at Apple

iPhone 15

Global Availability

OnePlus 12 hasn't been confirmed yet, the company has announced that it will be available sometime in early 2024. With its powerful OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be a compelling option for Android users looking for a flagship smartphone with exceptional performance and thermal management. While the global launch date for thehasn't been confirmed yet, the company has announced that it will be available sometime in early 2024. With its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, advanced camera system, and robust cooling solution, theis shaping up to be a compelling option for Android users looking for a flagship smartphone with exceptional performance and thermal management.





This teardown offers valuable insights into the OnePlus 12 's design and engineering, and it will be interesting to see how it compares to other flagship smartphones on the market in terms of performance and thermal efficiency. The larger vapor cooling chamber is a promising sign for OnePlus 12 users, as it suggests that the phone should be able to handle even the most demanding tasks without throttling.