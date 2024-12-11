This is what the OnePlus 12 could have (should have?) looked like
Have you wondered what the OnePlus 12 – one of the very best Android phones around here – could have looked like, if it wasn't limited to green, black, and white?
It's true that the OnePlus 13 is around the corner with its upcoming global release (we can't wait, truth to be spoken), but the OnePlus 12 is still as hot as the day it went live. If you don't need the OnePlus 13 (and you don't feel like paying the premium price for the brand-new model), you're safe to go with the OnePlus 12. It's got what it takes to serve you faithfully in 2025 and beyond.
We're stuck with these color options, but now, OnePlus has disclosed some OnePlus 12 prototypes that never materialized for mass-production.
OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has revealed three unreleased design concepts for the OnePlus 12. These CMF (Color, Material, Finish) concepts didn't make it to the final product but are here to make us dream of a parallel reality where they did.
In the images shared, OnePlus explored various CMF themes for the OnePlus 12. The first concept boasts a high-contrast design, popular among many fans. The second concept features a smooth marble finish in a subtle purple, reminiscent of the current "Flowy Emerald" green. Personally, I'm still hooked on the green variant.
The light purple variant also has a unique camera island with a reduced spillover on the left side, featuring textured glass and detailed camera markings. This camera style is echoed in the third prototype, which adopts a more numb, quiet beige marble look.
As for the OnePlus 13, there's no need to speculate; it's already been launched in China, with its colors confirmed for the global market. We're looking at Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn.
It also looks good, at least to me. It comes in a stunning green Flowy Emerald, classic Silky Black and the mesmerizing White (it's exclusive to China).
As we prepare for the launch of the #OnePlus13, here's a look at some unreleased designs from a device you'll recognize— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 10, 2024
These concepts never made the final cut, but they embody the spirit of constant innovation that drives us forward. Stay tuned for the launch of our next… pic.twitter.com/9pqfmMc1JI
As for the OnePlus 13, there's no need to speculate; it's already been launched in China, with its colors confirmed for the global market. We're looking at Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn.
Not bad. But what's even more "not bad" is what is underneath the colored back panels. The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in the US during Q1 2025, boasting impressive specifications. Powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it features a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The camera system includes three Hasselblad-tuned lenses: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Its 6.82-inch AMOLED display delivers a sharp resolution of 1440 x 3168, a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.
