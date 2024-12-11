Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

This is what the OnePlus 12 could have (should have?) looked like

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
Digital image renders of the OnePlus 12 on a beige background.
Have you wondered what the OnePlus 12 – one of the very best Android phones around here – could have looked like, if it wasn't limited to green, black, and white?

It's true that the OnePlus 13 is around the corner with its upcoming global release (we can't wait, truth to be spoken), but the OnePlus 12 is still as hot as the day it went live. If you don't need the OnePlus 13 (and you don't feel like paying the premium price for the brand-new model), you're safe to go with the OnePlus 12. It's got what it takes to serve you faithfully in 2025 and beyond.

It also looks good, at least to me. It comes in a stunning green Flowy Emerald, classic Silky Black and the mesmerizing White (it's exclusive to China).

We're stuck with these color options, but now, OnePlus has disclosed some OnePlus 12 prototypes that never materialized for mass-production.

OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has revealed three unreleased design concepts for the OnePlus 12. These CMF (Color, Material, Finish) concepts didn't make it to the final product but are here to make us dream of a parallel reality where they did.



In the images shared, OnePlus explored various CMF themes for the OnePlus 12. The first concept boasts a high-contrast design, popular among many fans. The second concept features a smooth marble finish in a subtle purple, reminiscent of the current "Flowy Emerald" green. Personally, I'm still hooked on the green variant.

The light purple variant also has a unique camera island with a reduced spillover on the left side, featuring textured glass and detailed camera markings. This camera style is echoed in the third prototype, which adopts a more numb, quiet beige marble look.

As for the OnePlus 13, there's no need to speculate; it's already been launched in China, with its colors confirmed for the global market. We're looking at Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn.

Not bad. But what's even more "not bad" is what is underneath the colored back panels. The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in the US during Q1 2025, boasting impressive specifications. Powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it features a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The camera system includes three Hasselblad-tuned lenses: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Its 6.82-inch AMOLED display delivers a sharp resolution of 1440 x 3168, a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless