OnePlus 13 configurations (RAM, storage) and color options for the global variant are leaked

Android OnePlus
The OnePlus 13 is official in China as we see the back camera island and the front display of the phone in marketing images.
Expected to be released in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025, the global version of the OnePlus 13 features some pretty amazing specs. From the powerful 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP) that will power the phone to a 6000mAh battery with 100W and 50W of wired and wireless charging respectively, the OnePlus 13 is packed with some impressive technology.

The camera array on the back of the phone includes a trio of Hasselblad-tuned cameras:

  • Main: 1/1.4" 50MP Sony LYT-808 f/1.6
  • Ultrawide: 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.0
  • Telephoto: 1/1.95" 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/2.6 3x optical zoom

The device sports IP68/69 protection from dust and water making you forget that there was a time when OnePlus refused to pay to get an IP rating for its phones in order to save money. And surely you remember that the OnePlus One could only be bought by those in possession of an invitation. It's been quite a treat to watch the company grow as it has over the years.

The OnePlus 13 has already been unveiled in China. | Image credit-OnePlus - OnePlus 13 configurations (RAM, storage) and color options for the global variant are leaked
The display features 6.82 inches of AMOLED goodness with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 and a variable refresh rate that runs between 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the content being viewed on the display. Peak brightness will measure 4,500 nits. In China, where the phone has already been introduced, there will be a version of the phone with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. While all of this sounds great, the 24GB/1TB model does not appear to be heading to the global market according to a "X" leaker.

We've have some more info about the global version of the OnePlus 13 to pass along to you thanks to "X" leaker @MysteryLupin. According to his tweet, the variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available only in Black Eclipse. The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will be available in three different color options which will be:

  • Black Eclipse
  • Midnight Ocean
  • Arctic Dawn

The more affordable mid-range OnePlus 13R, according to the leaker, will be released globally but in just one configuration that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This model will be offered in two color options which are Nebula Noir, and Astral Trail.

Leaker reveals configuration, color options, and more for the Global version of the OnePlus 13. | Image credit-&quot;X - OnePlus 13 configurations (RAM, storage) and color options for the global variant are leaked
This could be the year that OnePlus takes a bite out of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S line in the U.S. However, for this to happen, OnePlus is going to need to spend on marketing since relying on word of mouth alone won't get the job done.
