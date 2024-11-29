More affordable than ever, the OnePlus 12 falls to a new all-time low price for Black Friday
With a starting price of $799.99, the OnePlus 12 is probably one of the phones on your radar if you're looking for a high-end handset. It's sleek and powerful and is way cheaper than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And right now, this handsome fella is just irresistible, as it's heavily discounted on Amazon for Black Friday.
Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus 12 can handle any task, no matter how demanding. This also makes it great for multitasking, as it has enough RAM to handle plenty of apps simultaneously.
Since cameras are more important than performance for many, this bad boy also boasts a 50 MP main unit that takes beautiful pictures and can record clips in 8K resolution. In addition, it rocks a hefty 5,400mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. It also supports 80W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in just 37 minutes.
The 512GB version of this beast is on sale for $250 off, which means you can grab one for just under $650 if you take advantage of this offer today. That's a hefty discount, and it actually brings the price to a new all-time low, making it an offer you definitely don't want to miss. Therefore, we suggest you not waste time, as you aren't the only bargain hunter wanting to snag OnePlus' flagship phone at a much cheaper price.
As you can see, the OnePlus 12 is indeed quite impressive, and it would be a true shame if you missed this chance to save big on this capable phone. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the offer button in this article and snag a brand-new OnePlus 12 at a massive discount now!
