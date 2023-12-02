With high-end specs and features, the OnePlus 12 isn't a flagship killer; it's a killer flagship





Under the hood, you'll find the powerful 4nm Under the hood, you'll find the powerful 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor along with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. The 5400mAh battery should support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.











The display has a feature allowing touch inputs to be accurately recorded when the screen is wet, and the phone will also have an IR blaster that can control a television remotely. And today, we learned even more information that shows why the OnePlus 12 won't just be a flagship killer but will also be a killer flagship.





OnePlus' Li, in his praise of the upcoming handset, talked about "invisible" features including the phone's haptics. The OnePlus 12 will sport the world's first Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo giving the handset the most powerful vibration engine in the smartphone industry. And the device will also come equipped with an "ultra-thin under-screen fingerprint scanner." OnePlus fans are hoping that this means that OnePlus is using a faster and more secure ultrasonic sensor on its new phone instead of the optic sensors that it has used in the past.





Yes, the OnePlus 12 might look hot and might be "hot" in the sense that it will be a hit. But it shouldn't have any thermal issues thanks to the inclusion of the "world’s first integrated dual-cycle heat dissipation system." This will include a 9,140mm² vapor chamber which covers an area of 38,547mm². The job of the vapor chamber is to draw the heat away from the chipset and move it to a cooler area of the chamber.



