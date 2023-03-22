A special OnePlus 11 edition like no other phone in the world is apparently coming soon









Just in case those two projects didn't seem ambitious and unorthodox enough, a third experiment of sorts related to the ultra-high-end OnePlus 11 handset is expected to materialize in the near future, at least in China.





Based on official hints dropped on Weibo , you might find it pretty difficult to crack the puzzle of the company's next phone, described as made with "unprecedented materials and craftsmanship" and purportedly aiming to "look unique" in the hands of each individual user.













That's right, there's a special OnePlus 11 edition in the pipeline that will be constructed from a material never before used on a mobile device... or at least something designed to very closely mimic the look and feel of marble.





We're talking about a potentially cool and slippery feeling, although it obviously remains unclear how OnePlus plans to make each marble-backed phone look different from the next unit. Either way, the use of "unprecedented materials and craftsmanship" strongly suggests availability will be extremely limited for this presumably super-expensive device, which almost certainly rules out a commercial release in the US... or anywhere outside China.





That can't stop us from drooling all over the above pictures and fantasizing about a premium smartphone rocking a design made from something other than glass, metal, plastic, or various combinations of the three "basic" materials.