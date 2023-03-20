Make buyer's remorse a thing of the past with OnePlus 11 '100 Days No Regret' program





What if you were able to take the OnePlus 11 for a 100-day test drive at no charge? That may sound like the stuff dreams are made of for Android-loving bargain hunters, but starting today and for a limited time, it's a dream come true... kind of.

OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Titan Black, Eligible for 100 Days No Regret Program $699 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Titan Black, Carrier Activation Required $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors, Carrier Activation Required $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





While you still need to pay the full price of this 5G-enabled 6.7-inch powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside when getting it from its manufacturer's official US e-store, said manufacturer is willing to give you all of your money back if you simply ask for it.





First and foremost, you'll have to "register" your purchase within 15 days of your new handset's delivery date, and if for any reason you're not satisfied with the OnePlus 11, the aptly titled "100 Days No Regret" program will allow you to initiate a simple and hassle-free return process for a full refund.





The 100 days also start from the day of your delivery, and this... decidedly unconventional "promotion" is scheduled to run until April 30. Naturally, your mobile device will have to clear a functionality and cosmetic inspection to ensure it still looks as good and works as well as a brand-new unit for OnePlus to take it back and refund your purchase in full.





Otherwise, the "deal" seems to be just as straightforward as it sounds, and its purpose is pretty clear - to convince you that the OnePlus 11 is well worth the $699 and up currently charged by its manufacturer (with no strings attached) and reduce the possibility of any buyers feeling remorse after pulling the trigger.





Of course, if you're more interested in good old fashioned savings than "no regret" purchases, Best Buy continues to offer the greatest OnePlus 11 deals out there, slashing $150 and $200 off the $700 and $800 list prices of the handset's 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively with upfront carrier activation.