Vivo X80 Pro goes global with flagship specs and camera, huge fingerprint scanner

The Vivo X80 Pro’s most exciting feature is the fingerprint scanner





Oh, and one more thing, you won’t have to worry about getting the phone (or yourself) wet. The new and improved fingerprint scanner, which is backed by Qualcomm’s ‘3D Sonic Max’ tech, works even when wet.

Vivo’s new flagship is packed with the latest technology

Of course, there’s a lot more to the Vivo X80 Pro than a fancy fingerprint scanner. It’s fitted with a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that’s surrounded by slim bezels and curved edges on either side. That’s in addition to a small punch-hole above.



Sitting on the inside of Vivo's latest flagship is the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, Qualcomm's latest and greatest (until the



Guaranteeing you'll have no battery drain issues is a 4,7000mAh battery and Android 12 straight out of the box. In addition, Vivo is throwing in support for 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also promises three years of

A ZEISS-branded camera experience is included too

This particular smartphone is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera is included too, a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 2x zoom and gimbal stabilization, and an 8-megapixel 5x periscope zoom alternative.



That versatile rear setup sits inside a massive camera bump which also houses some camera branding and an LED flash. It’s all backed by a new custom image signal processor called the Vivo V1 Plus that’s said to improve image processing times and processing effects like the cinematic video bokeh mode.

Vivo X80 Pro release date, price, and availability

Vivo has made a name for itself by creating smartphones that offer brilliant camera experiences, nice designs, and snappy software experiences. Now the company is back with its latest flagship model — the Vivo X80 Pro.Some people love in-display fingerprint scanners and others hate them. Traditional side/rear-mounted sensors or even Apple’s Face ID biometric security system are often preferred. But the new Vivo X80 Pro could be the device that permanently changes things for in-display scanner tech and it’s all thanks to some significant improvements on both the hardware and software side.The changes are noticeable from the get-go. Registering a fingerprint typically requires users to press and lift their fingers several times, but with the Vivo X80 Pro, one single tap is enough for each finger. Once registered, you won’t have to worry so much about hitting the correct spot on the display. Vivo’s new ‘3D Ultrasonic Large Fingerprint Sensor’ incorporates a much larger surface area, so you have more freedom to unlock the phone.