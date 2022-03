Qualcomm unveils the Galaxy S23's Snapdragon X70 5G modem

Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem download speeds and AI

Instead of upping the Gigabit download speeds as it did with the previous Snapdragon X65, X60, X55 and X50 generation, Qualcomm decided to stick with the 10 Gigabit rating of the modem that is currently in phones like the Galaxy S22 series, and instead focus on decking the new modem out with extra features and AI capabilities. Qualcomm says that this is the the world's first 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system. So, what does the new AI module do?

AI-based channel-state feedback and dynamic optimization

World’s 1st AI-based mmWave beam management for superior mobility and coverage

robustness

AI-based network selection for superior mobility and link robustness

AI-based adaptive antenna tuning for up to 30% improved context detection for higher

average speeds and coverage

New Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem features

We'll see how the Snapdragon X70 behaves in reality compared to the X65 on phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Find X5 Pro but in the meantime Qualcomm teases us with all the new features in the future Galaxy S23 5G modem:

Snapdragon X70 unleashes advanced capabilities such as Qualcomm 5G AI Suite, Qualcomm 5G Ultra-Low Latency Suite, Qualcomm 5G PowerSave Gen 3 and 4X

sub-6 carrier aggregation to achieve unmatched 5G performance.

Harnessing the power of AI to enable breakthrough 5G speeds, coverage, low latency and power efficiency to fuel the 5G Connected Intelligent Edge

World’s only comprehensive 5G modem-RF system family capable of supporting every commercial 5G band from 600 MHz to 41 GHz, offering flexibility to OEMs for

designing devices capable of supporting global operator requirements

Unmatched global band support and spectrum aggregation capabilities including world’s first 4X downlink carrier aggregation across TDD and FDD, mmWave-sub-6 aggregation

Standalone mmWave support to allow MNOs and service providers to deploy services such as fixed wireless access and enterprise 5G, without needing sub-6 GHz spectrum

Unmatched uplink performance and flexibility with uplink carrier aggregation and switched uplink support across TDD and FDD

True global 5G multi-SIM including Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA) and mmWave support

Upgradeable architecture allowing rapid commercialization of 5G Release 16 features through software updates

Qualcomm just took the stage at the MWC 2022 expo to announce the next generation of its award-winning 5G modem technology, the Snapdragon X70. Built on the 4nm fabrication method, the Snapdragon X70 will be in the Galaxy S23 and other 2023 flagships, yet it will be sampling to customers in the second half of the year, and phones with the next-gen 5G connectivity will be on the market by year's end.