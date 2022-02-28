Qualcomm unveils the Galaxy S23's Snapdragon X70 5G modem

Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem download speeds and AI





Instead of upping the Gigabit download speeds as it did with the previous Snapdragon X65, X60, X55 and X50 generation, Qualcomm decided to stick with the 10 Gigabit rating of the modem that is currently in phones like the Galaxy S22 series, and instead focus on decking the new modem out with extra features and AI capabilities. Qualcomm says that this is the the world’s first 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system. So, what does the new AI module do?





AI-based channel-state feedback and dynamic optimization

World’s 1st AI-based mmWave beam management for superior mobility and coverage

robustness

AI-based network selection for superior mobility and link robustness

AI-based adaptive antenna tuning for up to 30% improved context detection for higher

average speeds and coverage





New Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem features





We'll see how the Snapdragon X70 behaves in reality compared to the X65 on phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Find X5 Pro but in the meantime Qualcomm teases us with all the new features in the future Galaxy S23 5G modem:



