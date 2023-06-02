Best Buy is now offering the OnePlus 11 at a huge discount; but there is a catch
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want the best that OnePlus currently has to offer, you will go for the OnePlus 11, which is OnePlus's latest flagship. However, you will need to spend some serious cash in order to get one.
Thankfully, Best Buy currently has a really awesome deal on the unlocked OnePlus 11, shaving $150 off on the 128GB version and $200 off on the 256GB model. This means you can now get a brand-new OnePlus 11 with 128GB of storage for only $549.99 or a OnePlus 11 with 256GB of storage for just $599.99.
However, there is one significant catch here. You can take advantage of Best Buy's offer and save big on a brand-new OnePlus 11 only if you get it with a plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google FI.
The OnePlus 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the latest and greatest mobile silicon from Qualcomm.
In addition to its high-end performance, the phone takes gorgeous photos with its main 50MP camera, which can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps resolution. For selfies and video calls, the phone packs a 16MP shooter, which also takes nice pictures and can capture videos in up to 1080p at 30fps.
Basically, with the OnePlus 11, you get amazing top-tier performance, the ability to take beautiful photos, and a phone that can easily last you through a more intense day. And even if the phone dies on you, it just needs 32 minutes to fully charge itself. So, don't hesitate! Go and get your new OnePlus 11 with a discount.
Thankfully, Best Buy currently has a really awesome deal on the unlocked OnePlus 11, shaving $150 off on the 128GB version and $200 off on the 256GB model. This means you can now get a brand-new OnePlus 11 with 128GB of storage for only $549.99 or a OnePlus 11 with 256GB of storage for just $599.99.
However, there is one significant catch here. You can take advantage of Best Buy's offer and save big on a brand-new OnePlus 11 only if you get it with a plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google FI.
The OnePlus 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the latest and greatest mobile silicon from Qualcomm.
In addition to its high-end performance, the phone takes gorgeous photos with its main 50MP camera, which can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps resolution. For selfies and video calls, the phone packs a 16MP shooter, which also takes nice pictures and can capture videos in up to 1080p at 30fps.
The OnePlus 11 has a pretty nice battery life as well. It sports a big 5,000mAh battery that should easily be able to last you through the day, even with more intense usage. On top of that, the phone supports 80W fast charging — in the US — which top-ups the battery in just 32 minutes.
Basically, with the OnePlus 11, you get amazing top-tier performance, the ability to take beautiful photos, and a phone that can easily last you through a more intense day. And even if the phone dies on you, it just needs 32 minutes to fully charge itself. So, don't hesitate! Go and get your new OnePlus 11 with a discount.
Things that are NOT allowed: