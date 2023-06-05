Outstanding new discounts make the OnePlus 10T quite possibly the best budget 5G flagship around





Of course, the newer Android flagship just so happens to be costlier as well, normally starting at $700 and only going for a special price with an obligatory upfront carrier activation right now.

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,800mAh Battery with 150W Charging Capabilities, Black and Green Color Options $220 off (34%) $429 $649 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,800mAh Battery with 150W Charging Capabilities, Black and Green Color Options $220 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





the available today. The slightly older 5G-enabled 10T powerhouse, meanwhile, can be yours cheaper than ever before in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations with absolutely no strings attached. Both Amazon and OnePlus itself are ready to slash $220 and $250 off the unlocked handset's $650 and $750 list prices respectively, making this bad boy quite possibly best budget 5G phone available today.





In addition to the aforementioned Qualcomm SoC, which remains a screamer by the standards of the market's sub-$500 category, the OnePlus 10T has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology going for it, and even more remarkably, a large 4,800mAh battery with insanely fast 150W charging support.





The triple rear-facing camera system is by no means a pushover either (again, especially considering the deeply discounted prices), while the design is about as premium and as eye-catching as you can get in any price bracket nowadays.





The more expensive 10T variant, mind you, packs a hefty 16GB RAM in combination with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, with the entry-level model "settling" for an 8GB memory count that's certainly not bad for under 450 bucks either.





The OnePlus 10T is arguably made that much more attractive by the likely absence of an 11T model from the company's release schedule later this year, not to mention that the OnePlus 11 is hardly perfect, actually supporting lower charging speeds, for example.