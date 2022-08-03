Here's why the OnePlus 10T won't have an Alert Slider
We are just mere hours ahead of the OnePlus 10T's official launch now. Although the phone is not out yet, OnePlus has taken a deep dive into some key aspects of this phone ahead of its release (including the colors, the camera, and the fast charging). Another thing that the company has addressed (in a post in OnePlus Community) is arguably the most-asked question about the OnePlus 10T.
The thing is – the Alert Slider is not removed to keep costs down or anything of that matter. The reason is space: several new upgrades that come with the OnePlus 10T require additional space within the phone's thin and light body. In order to ensure more than just speed improvements, OnePlus has decided it needed to sacrifice the Alert Slider.
The super fast charging that the OnePlus 10T will support requires the phone to have two charging pumps (phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro has a single charging pump, just so you know). Basically, this means the company needs twice the space for the phone's charging pumps with the OnePlus 10T. Naturally, this limits the space in the device's body.
OnePlus also notes that the company wanted the "largest battery possible" to be in the OnePlus 10T. However, keeping the Alert Slider would have meant the maximum battery capacity of the phone would have to be 4,500mAh. But, with the removal of the Alert Slider, the company's worked on equipping its upcoming flagship with a bigger battery – presicely, 4,800mAh battery cell.
The other key tech that resulted in the trade-off made with the Alert Slider is focused on improving the mobile gaming experience in the OnePlus 10T. OnePlus says there will be an improved antenna for gaming which delivers better signal performance when you hold the phone in landscape orientation.
Saying "better antenna" might have you believe we are talking about one antenna. But the reality is not so simple – OnePlus says 15 separate antennas form the new antenna system within the phone's body. Removing the Alert Slider along with other optimizations has made this possible.
The Alert Slider may seem like a very small component, but it, according to OnePlus, takes up to 30 mm2. And, if the company wanted to include it, while maintaining the upgrades mentioned above for the OnePlus 10T, it would have needed to make the phone thicker. A thicker phone seems to have been a sacrifice OnePlus wasn't willing to make, as it would have impacted the "first-class hand feel" of the device, reads also the post.
This year, the OnePlus 10T is coming without a signature (and fan-favorite) part of OnePlus phones' design – the mute switch, or the so-called Alert Slider (positioned on the right side of the phone), which allows you to mute notifications and un-mute them easily. And here's why the OnePlus 10T will be the first global OnePlus flagship to ship without an Alert Slider.
The OnePlus 10T will be unveiled today, August 3, in an offline event in New York. Additionally, the unveiling will be available for those of you who want to watch it online via a live stream starting at 10 AM EDT (that's 10 AM in New York, 7 AM in Los Angeles, and 3 PM in London). The live stream will be on YouTube.
