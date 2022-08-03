Here's why the OnePlus 10T won't have an Alert Slider

This year, the OnePlus 10T is coming without a signature (and fan-favorite) part of OnePlus phones' design – the mute switch, or the so-called Alert Slider (positioned on the right side of the phone), which allows you to mute notifications and un-mute them easily. And here's why the OnePlus 10T will be the first global OnePlus flagship to ship without an Alert Slider.





Also check out:

OnePlus explains why the OnePlus 10T doesn't have an Alert Slider

Super fast charging and big battery

A better antenna for gaming