OnePlus 10T camera: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus 10T launches in New York City on August 3. Expect our full review soon.





The next big thing in OnePlus’ universe is called the OnePlus 10T, and its official unveiling is scheduled for August 3. Now, we had a fair share of leaks and rumors surrounding this phone but in typical OnePlus manner, the company has dished out some official information about the OnePlus 10T ahead of its announcement.Today we’re going to talk about the camera system of the OnePlus 10T, and along with the specs that are already on the table, there are a couple of samples to show you. Of course, these are in-house OnePlus managed shots, so we need to take them with a healthy grain of salt but until we lay our hands on a sample and take our own images, we’ll have to play with the hand we’ve been dealt.It’s very difficult to call these upgrades, as the OnePlus 10T is positioned differently than the OnePlus 10 Pro. On the other hand, there were no OnePlus 9T, so we’re a bit lost here. OnePlus however, managed to upgrade its ImageClarity engine to version 2.0 on this device, and there are a couple of other bells and whistles onboard.The main camera supports HDR 5.0, and TurboRAW algorithms, and it can also shoot 10 bit colors (64 times more color than devices that capture in 8-bit color). Nightscape is still present with the typical stitching and post processing to get that clear and bright night shot.The OnePlus 10T comes equipped with three cameras on its back, with the main sporting the Sony IMX766 sensor. It’s a 50MP sensor, and we’re already familiar with it from the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the Asus Zenfone 9.This large 1/1.56 inch sensor is combined with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) Image Stabilization, and uses pixel binning to produce 12MP images. This should result in good quality and bright low-light photos.The second camera is an ultrawide snapper with 119.9° field of view (the ultrawide camera inside the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 150° field of view, and a 50MP sensor). Finally, there’s also a macro camera but no details about the pixel count or other specs and features.OnePlus was kind enough to include some camera samples in its pre-announcement materials, and we’re including them in this article for reference purposes. Once we snap our own photos, this gallery will transform to reflect the real-life performance of OnePlus 10T’s camera system.