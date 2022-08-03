OnePlus 10T colors: all the official hues

*Images in this article: source OnePlus

What colors will the OnePlus 10T come in?





OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black





OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black option looks sophisticated, and the phone is definitely not boring. Here's why!





OnePlus states the inspiration for this color option comes from Basalt – a type of rock that's formed when lava cools off (throwback to Volcanic Black for the OnePlus 10 Pro with the volcano-inspired stuff).





OnePlus 10T in Jade Green









By the way, the OnePlus 10T is going to be officially announced soon, so stay tuned!





