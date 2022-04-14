OnePlus confirms the announcement of a 10R phone with record fast 150W charging

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





It is capable of filling their large 5000mAh batteries in 30 minutes during our battery benchmarks, but while Oppo wants to go further, up to 240W, the 150W is the current commercialized step along the way.





The phone will be called OnePlus 10R and may arrive globally as the OnePlus Ace and will have a 150W charger in the box that will be able to fill the 4500mAh battery in 15 minutes flat, with 50% charge in just five short minutes. We can't wait to get our hands on this puppy.





Stay on top of your day, Stay in charge.



Experience the speed you need in life with the 150W SUPERVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging of OnePlus10R. Launch on 28 April, 2022. Stay tuned!



Know more: https://t.co/WaA8u6p3se#MorePowerToYoupic.twitter.com/2lI7gOP1jV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2022

