OnePlus

OnePlus confirms the announcement of a 10R phone with record fast 150W charging

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus has finally spilled the beans and confirmed that it will indeed be announcing the first phone with a 150W charging system during the April 28 event it scheduled at the beginning of this week.

It will likely utilize Oppo's new 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology that brings a particular joy to our techy hearts. Not that the 80W charger with the same Battery Health Engine tech in our Oppo Find X5 Pro review or OnePlus 10 Pro writeup showed to be a slouch. 

It is capable of filling their large 5000mAh batteries in 30 minutes during our battery benchmarks, but while Oppo wants to go further, up to 240W, the 150W is the current commercialized step along the way.

The phone will be called OnePlus 10R and may arrive globally as the OnePlus Ace and will have a 150W charger in the box that will be able to fill the 4500mAh battery in 15 minutes flat, with 50% charge in just five short minutes. We can't wait to get our hands on this puppy.

