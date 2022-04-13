Amazon outs unreleased OnePlus 10R aka Ace (aka Realme GT Neo 3?)

While it was never a secret that OnePlus and OPPO are both owned by the BBK Electronics group, the two are more closely integrated now, having merged their R&D and software development units last year. Although they insist they are still two distinct entities, rumors are painting a different picture. Case in point: the upcoming OnePlus 10R that appears to have been leaked by Amazon prematurely.





Twitter use @rudransh116 has shared a screenshot of an Amazon ad for an unannounced OnePlus phone. Although the caption says OnePlus Nord 2 5G, we know it's not that device, and instead appears to be the rumored OnePlus 10R that the company may unveil during its upcoming April 28 event where it's also expected to reveal a watered-down version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and Nord earbuds.

One device, three names?









The image shows the back of the phone and is in line with leaked renders that had indicated that the OnePlus 10R would in essence be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3 . Realme started out as an OPPO subbrand and is also a part of BBK.





The phone has a large camera bump with one huge opening presumably for the 50MP main camera and two comparatively smaller 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors beneath it. Half of the rear sports a textured look and the other half is plain with the company logo below.





Weibo leaker Panda is bald has also shared a poster for the handset, which the latest developments suggest will be known as the OnePlus Ace in China.





The Ace and OnePlus 10R will largely be the same, save for a few things. These will be OnePlus' first budget flagship phones to come with a MediaTek chip, the Dimensity 8100, which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The devices will sport a 6.7-inches AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals and a centered pinhole for the 16MP front camera.





XDA Per, the devices will be available in three shades: Sierra Black, Green, and Arctic Glow.





The Ace will be sold in China and Arctic Glow will be exclusive to the country. The 10R will only be sold in India.





Although both variants will likely pack a 4,500mAh battery, the Ace will support 150W fast charging, while the 10R will be limited to 120W. And lastly, these are going to be the first OnePlus phones to ditch the iconic alert slider.