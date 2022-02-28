The Global versions of the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are here with impressive specs and appealing pricing

Realme GT 2 Pro





Realme GT 2

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Finally, after a long period of teasing, the global versions of the Realme GT 2 series is here. Today the Chinese company unveiled two European versions of the models, the GT2 and the GT 2 Pro. As their names suggest, the latter is the higher-end version of the two. The phones pack great specs at an affordable price point and will be available across Europe and Asia.The Realme GT 2 Pro packs true flagship-killer specs, just like its predecessor. The phone features Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 1 Chip, an impressive-looking 6.7-inch LTPO2 120Hz AMOLED display with a QuadHD+ resolution, and blazing-fast charging. The models also have brand new camera systems. Let’s check them out now!The Realme GT 2 Pro is an average-sized phone with tiny screen bezels and a punch-hole selfie camera located on the left. This phone measures 163.2 x 74.7 x 8.2mm. This makes it relatively thin compared to rivals. The phone has stereo speakers. However, it does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack or a microSD card slot for that matter.Realme’s latest Pro phone uses a ‘bio-based polymer’ design. This design helps Realme reduce the environmental impact during production by emitting 35.5 fewer carbon emissions. Let’s hope this design can also withstand the test of time properly.This phone’s 6.7-inch Samsung-made 2nd Gen LTPO screen hits 1,400 nits maximum brightness. The panel of the display is pretty much flat, which helps with ergonomics. The refresh rate of the screen automatically adjusts from 1Hz to 120Hz. This saves battery when you don’t interact with the user interface or use apps that require lower refresh rates, while it improves the gaming performance and navigation.Performance-wise the Realme GT 2 Pro uses the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This processor is coupled with 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.As for the cameras, there are three. The main one is a 50MP shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization). The second shooter is a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a very high 150-degree field of view. The third camera is a 3MP f/3.0 microscope camera with 40x magnification. The front camera is a 32MP f/2.4 sensor.Battery-wise the Realme GT 2 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery capable of lasting up to two days. The phone also has very fast wired charging, which is 65W. According to Realme, this means that the phone can charge from 0 to 100% in just 33 minutes. However, there’s no wireless charging on board, which is a bit of a bummer.The phone’s software is Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. The company has promised three years of OS updates and four years of Android security patches. The GT 2 Pro will be available starting March 8 on the company’s online stores across Europe at a special early bird price of €649 for its base model, which is a €100 discount.Unsurprisingly, the non-Pro Realme GT 2 looks pretty similar to its more expensive sibling. It is similar in size too. The phone will also be branded as the GT 3 Neo in some markets. This phone measures 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm. This phone also lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot.The screen of the Realme GT 2 is a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Unlike the GT 2 Pro, here the display panel isn’t LTPO, which means it is limited in its refresh rate adjustment. Still, 120Hz will guarantee a fluid interface during navigation and smooth gaming.The performance of the Realme GT 2 will come from a Snapdragon 888 chipset. This processor was last year’s Qualcomm flagship offering and is still great in terms of performance and reliability. The phone has 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage.Camera-wise the Realme GT 2 uses the same main shooter as its more-expensive sibling. It too uses a triple-camera system.Just like the GT 2 Pro, the Realme GT 2 will use a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging and lack wireless charging. The phone will also run the same software.The Realme GT 2 will be available on March 15 for a special early bird price of €449 for its base version, which is €100 less than its regular price. The phone will be on sale across various European markets.