OnePlus may be working on a phone with 150W fast charging

OnePlus may be working on a phone with 150W fast charging2
A 150W charging speed in a OnePlus phone is very exciting because it means the company is forging new ground for its devices’ capabilities. At the moment, the OnePlus phone with the fastest charging speed is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which supports 80W charging. So, if the leak is true and OnePlus is indeed working on a phone with a supported 150W charging speed, this phone could become the fastest-charging OnePlus phone.
According to the leak, this possible OnePlus phone may come with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. When you combine this battery with the 150W charging speed, you may be looking at a charging time of 12 minutes from 0% to 100%, which is pretty fast by anyone's standards.
In addition to the possible 150W fast charging speed and battery capacity, Digital Chat Station further leaked that this OnePlus phone may also come with the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is rumored to have similar specs as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. Given that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 was used in the Samsung S21 series, the Dimensity 8100 chipset may indeed offer a powerful experience.
Other possible specs of the 150W fast charging OnePlus phone are a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2220x1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP rear main camera. At the moment, there is no information on when we could expect OnePlus to launch its possible 150W fast charging OnePlus phone.
