 OnePlus may be working on a phone with 150W fast charging - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
OnePlus

OnePlus may be working on a phone with 150W fast charging

Preslav Mladenov
By
2
OnePlus may be working on a phone with 150W fast charging
A new leak from tipster Digital Chat Station just showed possible specs for an upcoming OnePlus phone, and the most interesting part of the reveal is that it may come with a new crazy fast charging speed. According to the tipster, OnePlus may be working on a phone that supports a whopping 150W charging speed.

A 150W charging speed in a OnePlus phone is very exciting because it means the company is forging new ground for its devices’ capabilities. At the moment, the OnePlus phone with the fastest charging speed is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which supports 80W charging. So, if the leak is true and OnePlus is indeed working on a phone with a supported 150W charging speed, this phone could become the fastest-charging OnePlus phone.

According to the leak, this possible OnePlus phone may come with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. When you combine this battery with the 150W charging speed, you may be looking at a charging time of 12 minutes from 0% to 100%, which is pretty fast by anyone's standards.

In addition to the possible 150W fast charging speed and battery capacity, Digital Chat Station further leaked that this OnePlus phone may also come with the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is rumored to have similar specs as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. Given that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 was used in the Samsung S21 series, the Dimensity 8100 chipset may indeed offer a powerful experience.

Other possible specs of the 150W fast charging OnePlus phone are a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2220x1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP rear main camera. At the moment, there is no information on when we could expect OnePlus to launch its possible 150W fast charging OnePlus phone.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
by Alan Friedman,  0
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
-$120
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless