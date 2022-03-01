MediaTek comes out with two new 5nm chipsets: Dimensity 8000 and 8100

MediaTek comes out with two new 5nm chipsets: Dimensity 8000 and 81000
Both the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 are meant to deliver high-end features and performance but at a more reasonable price. They will likely be used on more affordable but still premium phones.
Realme will be among the first to release a phone with one of these chips—the Realme GT Neo 3, which is also the one that will have Oppo’s new 150W SuperVOOC charging technology.
The Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 are mostly the same with a few specific differences sprinkled here and there. All in all, there are no hidden surprises, so don’t expect anything revolutionary here.
Dimensity 8100 and 8000 specs
Both chipsets come with octa-core CPUs consisting of four Arm Cortex-A78 performance cores and four more A55 efficiency cores. One small difference, however, is that on the Dimensity 8100, the former is clocked at 2.85GHz, while on the Dimensity 8000 they are clocked at 2.75GHz. On both, the A55 cores are clocked at 2.0GHz.
When it comes to the GPU, both SoCs come with the same one—a Mali-G610 MC6. That being said, MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 8100 has 20% more GPU frequency than the Dimesnity 8000.
Thankfully, both have an Imagiq 780 ISP, which enables 4K 60FPS video shooting in HDR10+, 2X lossless zoom, AI-Motion unblur, and AI-NR/HDR photos. In relation to that, they also come equipped with MediaTek’s 5th Gen APU 580, which helps with AI tasks, such as the aforementioned camera features.
One small detail, though, is that the APU on the Dimensity 8100 has a 25% frequency boost, which increases the speed even further of phones rocking it.
Both the Dimensity 8100 and Dimesnity 8000, of course, feature a 5G modem with support for Dual SIM Dual Standby, maximum download speeds of 4.7 Gbps, and 2CC Carrier Aggregation (200Mhz). You also get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo support, and Bluetooth 5.3.
