 MediaTek comes out with two new 5nm chipsets: Dimensity 8000 and 8100 - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Processors

MediaTek comes out with two new 5nm chipsets: Dimensity 8000 and 8100

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
MediaTek comes out with two new 5nm chipsets: Dimensity 8000 and 8100
MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 9000 chipset is yet to be seen in a phone, but that is not stopping the chip manufacturer from introducing even more from its 2022 arsenal. Two new SoCs built on the 5nm process were just released—the Dimensity 8000 and 8100.

Both the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 are meant to deliver high-end features and performance but at a more reasonable price. They will likely be used on more affordable but still premium phones.

Realme will be among the first to release a phone with one of these chips—the Realme GT Neo 3, which is also the one that will have Oppo’s new 150W SuperVOOC charging technology.

The Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 are mostly the same with a few specific differences sprinkled here and there. All in all, there are no hidden surprises, so don’t expect anything revolutionary here.

Dimensity 8100 and 8000 specs


Both chipsets come with octa-core CPUs consisting of four Arm Cortex-A78 performance cores and four more A55 efficiency cores. One small difference, however, is that on the Dimensity 8100, the former is clocked at 2.85GHz, while on the Dimensity 8000 they are clocked at 2.75GHz. On both, the A55 cores are clocked at 2.0GHz.

When it comes to the GPU, both SoCs come with the same one—a Mali-G610 MC6. That being said, MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 8100 has 20% more GPU frequency than the Dimesnity 8000.

Thankfully, both have an Imagiq 780 ISP, which enables 4K 60FPS video shooting in HDR10+, 2X lossless zoom, AI-Motion unblur, and AI-NR/HDR photos. In relation to that, they also come equipped with MediaTek’s 5th Gen APU 580, which helps with AI tasks, such as the aforementioned camera features.

One small detail, though, is that the APU on the Dimensity 8100 has a 25% frequency boost, which increases the speed even further of phones rocking it.

Both the Dimensity 8100 and Dimesnity 8000, of course, feature a 5G modem with support for Dual SIM Dual Standby, maximum download speeds of 4.7 Gbps, and 2CC Carrier Aggregation (200Mhz). You also get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo support, and Bluetooth 5.3.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC to auction off more 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G use; T-Mobile expected to bid
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
by Alan Friedman,  0
"Fast Emergency Dialer" coming to Pixel handsets as soon as this week
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google tests new feature for Gboard that delivers sticker recommendations based on text
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The stylish and feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 is on sale at its lowest price ever
-$120
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Visible lets you get a free Moto G Pure when you swap your old phone
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 2 inventory shrinking as successor draws closer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless