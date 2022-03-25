 OnePlus 10 Pro gets shot into the stratosphere: OnePlus marketing strikes again - PhoneArena

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro gets shot into the stratosphere: OnePlus marketing strikes again

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Oh, no. It’s the OnePlus 10 Pro hanging for dear life. Yes, folks, OnePlus, it seems, has plenty of creative marketing ideas in the bag still, and the latest one involves sending the newest flagship phone from the company into the Earth’s stratosphere.

Just yesterday, OnePlus officially made US pre-orders for the OnePlus 10 Pro (global version) live and scheduled the launch event itself for March 31. But let’s digress to the more interesting topic at hand.

OnePlus released a two-minute video showcasing the so-called “Capture the Horizon” project. The company came up with a special ultra-lightweight module, attached several OnePlus 10 Pro’s to it, and went on to send it 38,000 meters (124,671 ft.) up in the air to take photos of the horizon with the Hasselblad logo clearly visible.

For the uninitiated, at such a height, the atmosphere can reach extremely cold temperatures, and high wind speeds are usually observed. During the experiment, OnePlus says the temperature was minus 60 degrees celsius, and there were wind speeds at up to 200km/h. That being said, the phones were protected by the module so there was some protection involved.

The module, alongside the OnePlus 10 Pros, was attached to a weather balloon. OnePlus also created a specific app to operate all units while they were on their aerial journey.

Now, the images don’t have a mind-blowing quality to them but keep in mind that there is a large amount of haze in the air, which is one of the reasons it looks hazy. Not to mention that there’s also the YouTube compression to take into account.

It might be just a marketing campaign that’s a bit on the cheesy side, but it is always exciting when a phone manufacturer does something “crazy” and out of the box with their devices.


OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
$1 Special OnePlus
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
