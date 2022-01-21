OnePlus to reportedly make a huge change under the hood with the 5G 10R



Last year OnePlus released its very first "R" branded phone with the OnePlus 9R. The device was on the bottom rung of the OnePlus 9 ladder and had a limited distribution in China and India. Today, a source characterized by Android Central as being trustworthy revealed some information about the OnePlus 10R.





Perhaps the most important spec revealed by the source is that the OnePlus 10R will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 under the hood. MediaTek has the largest global market share among chip vendors and the Dimensity 9000 is its flagship chipset. The latter performed admirably in benchmark tests proving to be a handful for Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (with its fancy new naming scheme).





The use of the Dimensity 9000 chipset is a big deal since the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT both used Snapdragon silicon. The Dimensity 9000 is built by TSMC using its 4nm process node.







The reason why OnePlus is using this chip for the 10R has to do with its lack of mmWave connectivity. Since the phone isn't going to be released in North America, not being able to connect to high band mmWave 5G is not a big deal in Asian markets where the handset will be available. Using the Dimensity chip also might allow OnePlus to sell the 10R at a lower price in what is a competitive market in India where Xiaomi and Samsung battle OnePlus in the mid-range tier.





The source also stated that the screen on the OnePlus 10R could be an AMOLED panel and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be equipped with at least 8GB of memory along with 120GB of storage and it could be released during the end of the second quarter this year (approximately May or June). It would have had an earlier release date had issues with OxygenOS 12 not forced the OnePlus 9 RT to launch this month instead of last October.