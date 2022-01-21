OnePlus to reportedly make a huge change under the hood with the 5G 10R

OnePlus to reportedly make a huge change under the hood with the 5G 10R0
Last year OnePlus released its very first "R" branded phone with the OnePlus 9R. The device was on the bottom rung of the OnePlus 9 ladder and had a limited distribution in China and India. Today, a source characterized by Android Central as being trustworthy revealed some information about the OnePlus 10R.
The reason why OnePlus is using this chip for the 10R has to do with its lack of mmWave connectivity. Since the phone isn't going to be released in North America, not being able to connect to high band mmWave 5G is not a big deal in Asian markets where the handset will be available. Using the Dimensity chip also might allow OnePlus to sell the 10R at a lower price in what is a competitive market in India where Xiaomi and Samsung battle OnePlus in the mid-range tier.
The source also stated that the screen on the OnePlus 10R could be an AMOLED panel and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be equipped with at least 8GB of memory along with 120GB of storage and it could be released during the end of the second quarter this year (approximately May or June). It would have had an earlier release date had issues with OxygenOS 12 not forced the OnePlus 9 RT to launch this month instead of last October.