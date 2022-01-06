OnePlus 10 Pro colors: what to expect

OnePlus 10 Pro colors: what to expect0
OnePlus 10 Pro Forest Emerald
Okay, first we are going to talk about what seems to be the signature color this time. OnePlus calls this color Forest Emerald, and at least according to official renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro, it is a deep green color, with the OnePlus logo situated in the center of the phone's back.
OnePlus says that the color is complemented by angled micro-crystals that "simulate the interplay of light and shadow", so we might expect this color to slightly change its hue in different lighting conditions. The camera island will be painted in black, while its side will be green that matches the entirety of the phone's back.
This is a color that looks sophisticated and fashionable at the same time, and it will complement every outfit you might choose. It is elegant and mysterious, a perfect color for the mighty flagship the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be.
According to official imagery, the color looks matte so it won't attract fingerprint smudges as glossy variants, and will look clean and polished at all times.
OnePlus 10 Pro Volcanic Black
The second color that will be available for the OnePlus 10 Pro is dubbed "Volcanic Black", a deep black and quite sophisticated color. OnePlus says that "special micro-crystals resemble glittering sand grains across a dream-like landscape", which should mean this color won't be your normal "black" that has existed on smartphones since the dawn of times.
Additionally, the Volcanic Black OnePlus 10 Pro color should be matte, at least according to the teaser on Twitter, and this way it will prevent fingerprint smudges from ruining its look. The camera bump in this color variant is also black, and so is the frame of the phone.
If you want your phone to look sophisticated and professional at all times, Volcanic Black is the color for you.
OnePlus 10 Pro colors: which one to get?
These days, smartphones have become more than a tool to access the internet or scroll through social media. Smartphones can now be accessories to complement your look (of course, if you want them to be), so of course, picking a color you like is all up to you. We think both OnePlus 10 Pro colors look stunning and premium, so you won't be making any compromises no matter what color you decide to go for.
Tell us in the comments which color you prefer and why!
OnePlus 10 Pro: what to expect from the flagship phone
Leaks have been giving us glimpses of what to expect from the OnePlus 10 Pro for months now, and OnePlus has recently confirmed or given us additional info to build up the hype for the launch of the new phone.
Powering this phone will be the newest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On the rear, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have three cameras, a 48MP main one, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom. On the front, the selfie camera will be a 32MP one.
The OnePlus 10 Pro's 5,000mAh battery will support ultra-fast charging, and more specifically: 80W wired and 50W wireless, which is great speeds compared to the competition.
For OS, it will run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.